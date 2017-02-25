Key Selling Points

Specialized in Microsoft technologies

Services Offered

Hosting solutions, cloud, and managed services

Hosting servers which include Windows Server VPS, Windows Desktop VPS, Linux server VPS and Dedicated servers.

Complete managed Windows hosting platform, powered by Plesk

SmarterMail : Alternative to Microsoft Exchange is cost efficient and brings enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environment.

Other Services Offered: SSL certificates, anti-spam

Headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina, US

Establishment: 2001

Data Center Location: Dallas, TX and Morrisville, NC

Support: 24.7.365 technical support

Uptime guarantee: 99.99%

Money-back guarantee: 30-days

Target Customer: small business

No. of Customers: Around 30000 customers around the world

What for Customers?

A client can run complete managed solution, which is affordable and robust without in-house server expertise.

The company focuses on clients hosting business to grow, scale and perform.

Servers are speedy and provide good performance, reliability at an affordable price.

Latest News

(February 23, 2017 ) 3essentials Inks partnered with SmarterTools Inc. allowing them to lease the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, and SmarterTrack customer service software to customers. The products offered are used in more than 100 countries by businesses of all sizes to collaborate, manage, and track business performance. Products are accessible via popular Web browsers.

