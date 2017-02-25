Key Selling Points
- Specialized in Microsoft technologies
Services Offered
- Hosting solutions, cloud, and managed services
- Hosting servers which include Windows Server VPS, Windows Desktop VPS, Linux server VPS and Dedicated servers.
- Complete managed Windows hosting platform, powered by Plesk
- SmarterMail: Alternative to Microsoft Exchange is cost efficient and brings enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environment.
- SmarterTrack: Powerful help desk application built for tracking, managing, and reporting on customer service and communications, including sales and support issues.
- SmarterStats: Allows businesses to manage website statistics and SEO efforts in a single application, providing them with the tools needed to make informed decisions and run their online business at maximum efficiency.
Other Services Offered: SSL certificates, anti-spam
Headquarters: Raleigh, North Carolina, US
Establishment: 2001
Data Center Location: Dallas, TX and Morrisville, NC
Support: 24.7.365 technical support
Uptime guarantee: 99.99%
Money-back guarantee: 30-days
Target Customer: small business
No. of Customers: Around 30000 customers around the world
What for Customers?
- A client can run complete managed solution, which is affordable and robust without in-house server expertise.
- The company focuses on clients hosting business to grow, scale and perform.
- Servers are speedy and provide good performance, reliability at an affordable price.
Latest News
- (February 23, 2017 ) 3essentials Inks partnered with SmarterTools Inc. allowing them to lease the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, and SmarterTrack customer service software to customers. The products offered are used in more than 100 countries by businesses of all sizes to collaborate, manage, and track business performance. Products are accessible via popular Web browsers.