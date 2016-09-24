Powered by chatwoo.com

About Freeparking

Key Selling Points:

  • Leading web hosting and email biz of New Zealand
  • Well known Cloud and managed hosting provider
  • Quality drove services and qualified team of experts
  • Reliable, Scalable and fast performance

Service Offered

Domain Registration, Email Hosting, DIY designs, Web Hosting, E-commerce Solutions, Dedicated Server, VPS Hosting

What for Customers?

  • Provide real value to customers business
  • Easy to access UI

No. of Customer: 90,000+

Support: 24 x 7 x 365

Uptime: 99.9%

Money Back Guarantee: 30-days

Establishment: July 2000

Parent Company: WebFarm Ltd.

DataCenter: Auckland

Latest News

  • The company became part of ICONZ-Webvisions Group
