About Freeparking

Key Selling Points:
- Leading web hosting and email biz of New Zealand
- Well known Cloud and managed hosting provider
- Quality drove services and qualified team of experts
- Reliable, Scalable and fast performance
Service Offered
Domain Registration, Email Hosting, DIY designs, Web Hosting, E-commerce Solutions, Dedicated Server, VPS Hosting
What for Customers?
- Provide real value to customers business
- Easy to access UI
No. of Customer: 90,000+
Support: 24 x 7 x 365
Uptime: 99.9%
Money Back Guarantee: 30-days
Establishment: July 2000
Parent Company: WebFarm Ltd.
DataCenter: Auckland
Latest News
- The company became part of ICONZ-Webvisions Group