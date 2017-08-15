Apache web server shaping and making the World Wide Web

Apache is the most common web server available (after Microsoft's IIS). It has been in operation since 1996. 60% of all websites use Apache web server, making it more widely used than all other Web servers combined. The reasons behind its popularity are:

Free download and installation. open source: source code available to anyone. So, a user can alter, optimize it, and fix errors and security holes. Suitability: Apache used for small websites or large websites alike. It can supply both static and dynamic content. Easy to remove Not required Functions and operations

What is Apache Web Server?

The Apache HTTP server is software that works in the background under an appropriate operating system. The OS supports multitasking and provides services to other applications connected to it, such as client web browsers.

Developed to work with Linux/Unix operating systems. Also, adapted to work with other systems, including Windows and Mac.

Apache binary running under UNIX called httpd (short for HTTP daemon), and under win32 Apache.exe.

Installing Apache on Linux require some programming skills. Whereas it is easy to install on a Windows platform through a graphical user interface.

A basic Apache's original core contains a limited number of features. Modules add functionality and extend's server capabilities. Module installation requires a restart of the Apache server. Functions not required can easily remove. It keeps the server compact and fasts to load, consumes fewer system resources and memory. Hence, make it less prone to security holes. The Apache server integrates with other open sources applications, such as PHP and MySQL.

Apache server offers usage of various protocols through different ports like

hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP)

simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP)

domain name service (DNS) and file transfer protocol (FTP).

file transfer protocol (FTP)

Working with Apache Web Server

Apache's primary role is all about communication over networks. It uses TCP/IP protocol allowing devices with IP addresses within the same network to communicate with one another. In its idle state, Apache listens to the IP addresses identified in its config file (HTTPd.conf). Whenever it receives a request, analyzes the headers. Consequently, applies the rules specified for it in the Config file, and performs accordingly.

One server can host many websites, and each website assigned a different name by using virtual hosts.

Since IP addresses are difficult to remember, visitors usually type domain names into the URL address box. The browser links to a DNS server, which translates the domain names to their IP addresses. The returned IP address taken by the browser and connects to it.

A hosted website has four main directories: htdocs, conf, logs, cgi-bin. The directories names differ from one server to another depending on the Apache theme installed. Althoughthe operating system roles remain the same.

Apache has been the topmost web server on the internet for a long time. It played a prominent role in shaping and making the World Wide Web. The reasons behind its success are apparent and sensing the present conditions, and it will probably stay in the lead.

