Premium Business Email Hosting Provider

Business Email Hosting ProviderEmail solutions to enhance user's email experience and improve message management.

Email Client MailBird – Business Email Hosting

Available in both free and professional versions with annual and lifetime purchasing options.
Free Version: Allows for one mailbox configuration per installation
Professional Version: supports multiple accounts and advanced features

Features

  • Provides personalization and customization features
  • Productivity features include an email speed reader, unified inbox, folders/labels, snooze, touchscreen support, and shortcuts.
  • It supports the latest encryption protocols. Hence, providing secure message handling between the server and client.
  • Respects the privacy of its users and never scans the content of messages or other personal information.
  • Easily integrate with 3-party application like Dropbox, Evernote, WhatsApp and Veeting

Review Greatmail – Business Email Hosting Provider

Headquarters: Austin, TX, US

Establishment: 2003

Data Center: North America and Europe. Private cloud infrastructure is audited and compliant with AT101 SOC2 Type 2 standards

Services Offered

  • Standard: provides IMAP and POP3 email hosting
  • Groupware: Adds synchronization and sharing of calendars and contacts using Exchange ActiveSync and CalDAV/CardDAV protocols.

Host Email: Price varies from $1 to $2.50 per mailbox depending on storage and features. Minimum 15 mailboxes get activated.

Other Servies Offered: Advanced services like Hosted Exchange, Hybrid Exchange, SMTP Hosting for marketing and transactional sending and LAMP web hosting.

Target Customers: Small start-ups to medium businesses and large enterprises

What for Customers?

  • Fully Managed POP3/IMAP email hosting
  • Business email addresses at client's domains
  • SSL/TLS encryption
  • Support for desktop applications like Mailbird, Apple Mail, Thunderbird and Outlook
  • Compatible with iOS, Android, and BlackBerry mobile platforms
  • Anti-virus and spam protection
  • Web based administration

Discounts: The company offers discounts to Resellers and Businesses with purchase over 400 mailboxes

Latest News

  • Partnered with Mailbird integrating mail client into registration process and providers marketplace. The users get an option to download Mailbird's email client. It provides alternative to webmail application.
