Premium Business Email Hosting Provider

Email solutions to enhance user's email experience and improve message management.

Email Client MailBird – Business Email Hosting

Available in both free and professional versions with annual and lifetime purchasing options.

Free Version: Allows for one mailbox configuration per installation

Professional Version: supports multiple accounts and advanced features

Features

Provides personalization and customization features

Productivity features include an email speed reader, unified inbox, folders/labels, snooze, touchscreen support, and shortcuts.

It supports the latest encryption protocols. Hence, providing secure message handling between the server and client.

Respects the privacy of its users and never scans the content of messages or other personal information.

Easily integrate with 3-party application like Dropbox, Evernote, WhatsApp and Veeting

Review Greatmail – Business Email Hosting Provider

Headquarters: Austin, TX, US

Establishment: 2003

Data Center: North America and Europe. Private cloud infrastructure is audited and compliant with AT101 SOC2 Type 2 standards

Services Offered

Standard : provides IMAP and POP3 email hosting

: provides IMAP and POP3 email hosting Groupware: Adds synchronization and sharing of calendars and contacts using Exchange ActiveSync and CalDAV/CardDAV protocols.

Host Email: Price varies from $1 to $2.50 per mailbox depending on storage and features. Minimum 15 mailboxes get activated.

Other Servies Offered: Advanced services like Hosted Exchange, Hybrid Exchange, SMTP Hosting for marketing and transactional sending and LAMP web hosting.

Target Customers: Small start-ups to medium businesses and large enterprises

What for Customers?

Fully Managed POP3/IMAP email hosting

Business email addresses at client's domains

SSL/TLS encryption

Support for desktop applications like Mailbird, Apple Mail, Thunderbird and Outlook

Compatible with iOS, Android, and BlackBerry mobile platforms

Anti-virus and spam protection

Web based administration

Discounts: The company offers discounts to Resellers and Businesses with purchase over 400 mailboxes

Latest News

Partnered with Mailbird integrating mail client into registration process and providers marketplace. The users get an option to download Mailbird's email client. It provides alternative to webmail application.

