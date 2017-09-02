Premium Business Email Hosting Provider

Email solutions to enhance user's email experience and improve message management.
Email Client MailBird – Business Email Hosting
Available in both free and professional versions with annual and lifetime purchasing options.
Free Version: Allows for one mailbox configuration per installation
Professional Version: supports multiple accounts and advanced features
Features
- Provides personalization and customization features
- Productivity features include an email speed reader, unified inbox, folders/labels, snooze, touchscreen support, and shortcuts.
- It supports the latest encryption protocols. Hence, providing secure message handling between the server and client.
- Respects the privacy of its users and never scans the content of messages or other personal information.
- Easily integrate with 3-party application like Dropbox, Evernote, WhatsApp and Veeting
Review Greatmail – Business Email Hosting Provider
Headquarters: Austin, TX, US
Establishment: 2003
Data Center: North America and Europe. Private cloud infrastructure is audited and compliant with AT101 SOC2 Type 2 standards
Services Offered
- Standard: provides IMAP and POP3 email hosting
- Groupware: Adds synchronization and sharing of calendars and contacts using Exchange ActiveSync and CalDAV/CardDAV protocols.
Host Email: Price varies from $1 to $2.50 per mailbox depending on storage and features. Minimum 15 mailboxes get activated.
Other Servies Offered: Advanced services like Hosted Exchange, Hybrid Exchange, SMTP Hosting for marketing and transactional sending and LAMP web hosting.
Target Customers: Small start-ups to medium businesses and large enterprises
What for Customers?
- Fully Managed POP3/IMAP email hosting
- Business email addresses at client's domains
- SSL/TLS encryption
- Support for desktop applications like Mailbird, Apple Mail, Thunderbird and Outlook
- Compatible with iOS, Android, and BlackBerry mobile platforms
- Anti-virus and spam protection
- Web based administration
Discounts: The company offers discounts to Resellers and Businesses with purchase over 400 mailboxes
Latest News
- Partnered with Mailbird integrating mail client into registration process and providers marketplace. The users get an option to download Mailbird's email client. It provides alternative to webmail application.