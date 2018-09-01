Confidential Information on Internet Messaging Services

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Internet Messaging Services

Internet Messaging Services

Internet messaging companies claims security via encryption on their platforms. But, most businesses are worried that these platforms can be snooped and hence not secure. That is why they send the confidential information on these platforms and always use email for that purpose. Furthermore, most businesses email is the only communication channel allowed.

The popularity of Internet messaging platforms and easy-of-use has forced the managers and entrepreneurs to rethink their stringent policy of ‘use email for business communication'. The employees are using Skype, MSN, Google Talk, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, Viber on various devices which include Android or iOS enabled smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, iPad, and PCs. Regular chatting, sharing, and tweeting have been a part of employees life. This has made it wary to most managers and entrepreneurs, as secrecy is the most important part of the business.

Most platforms provide end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp, but still, businesses don't consider them safe and secure. Hence not considering them as part of business communication. Still, you can find that its usage has increased in most businesses.

Internet Messaging Services Using OTR Encryption

OTR is Platform Independent Protocol. Both parties must use OTR encryption and agree on shared ‘secret squirrel' word, which both have to type to ensure proper network privacy. Its quite safe to send sensitive content, as it eliminates the risk of an interloper.

ChatSecure is an app available for Android, iPhone and iPad users.

is an app available for Android, iPhone and iPad users. Jitsi is an open source used for encrypted voice and video calls.

is an open source used for encrypted voice and video calls. Adium or Pidgin to talk over MSN, Google, Jabber, Yahoo and AIM networks. Adium X is specifically for Mac OS X.

to talk over MSN, Google, Jabber, Yahoo and AIM networks. Adium X is specifically for Mac OS X. Cryptocat is available as Firefox plugin for Tor Browser and Mac users can download the application from an app store.

is available as Firefox plugin for Tor Browser and Mac users can download the application from an app store. TextSecure is an open source app by Open Whisper Systems. It encrypts text messages and provides full privacy.

Providers – Internet Messaging Services

Freeware : Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype, LINE, iMessage, Gadu-Gadu, UppTalk

: Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype, LINE, iMessage, Gadu-Gadu, UppTalk Proprietary License : Telegram, Google Talk, Trillian, Tencent QQ, Hipchat, Linphone

: Telegram, Google Talk, Trillian, Tencent QQ, Hipchat, Linphone General Purpose License: Pidgin