Canadianwebhosting Review

About Canadian Web Hosting

The leading provider of web hosting, cloud hosting and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) in Canada and internationally.

100% Canadian service

Canadian Web Hosting is SSAE 16 Type II SOC 2 complaint and all services meet Canadian privacy and regulatory requirements for data.

Rapid deployment and fully customizable dedicated servers with more RAM per server.

SSD server hosting and the largest available SATA hard drives for more storage with lower costs

Establishment: 1998

Services Offered: on-demand hosting solutions that include Shared hosting with Linux and Windows Server 2016 for Web Hosting Platform and Services, Reseller, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service for Canadian companies of all sizes

Other Services Offered

SSL certificates, tools for data protection and automated backup. Additional ram, firewall, bandwidth, DDoS protection, malware scanning and intrusion protection.

Integrated tools like Cloud DNS, backup snapshots, and every server backed by Canadian Web Hosting's highly redundant infrastructure guaranteeing 100% availability.

Target Customers: enterprise class and business clients globally

Uptime: 100%

Data Center:

meets the privacy standards of SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type II compliancy

Executive

Chief Strategy Officer: Matt McKinney

Support

24.7.365 by calling 1-888-821-7888, Ticketing system, Live Help, Email, Knowledgebase and FAQ for instant reference.

Support Professionals are certified VMware, Microsoft and Linux professionals.

Experienced support personnel

Basic Support: Call Telephone Support: 1-888-821-7888

Advanced Technical Support: Email, Support Ticket, Real-time Live Chat Support

What for Customers?

Innovative Technlogies : Customers can now easily deploy a range of standard and high-performance VPS SSD servers through a single interface with options for different availability zones including Vancouver, BC, and Toronto, ON

: Customers can now easily deploy a range of standard and high-performance VPS SSD servers through a single interface with options for different availability zones including Vancouver, BC, and Toronto, ON one-click application installations

Configurable Solutions : Help each customer by offering configuration solutions tailored to their exact business requirements.

: Help each customer by offering configuration solutions tailored to their exact business requirements. Offers faster and more powerful business solutions

multiple layers of built-in protection to reduce risks, eliminate suspicious activities, block malicious attacks and add extended protection to all their virtual machines

ease to move to Canadian Web Hosting's cloud hosting infrastructure

geographic flexibility to meet a broad range of web hosting requirements

providing on-demand hosting solutions with scalable options

complimentary infrastructure and design consultation

always willing to take the extra step for each and every customer

every business and developer can experience world-class hosting with cutting-edge technologies and support

servers can be installed and made available the same day

Customer can experience world-class hosting and comprehensive support to offset server administration and ongoing management needs

Improved performance, server speed, throughput, security, reliability and control

Free planning and migration services

Achievements:

For over five years, Canadian Web Hosting's enterprise-grade datacenter and redundant infrastructure have surpassed the standards of SSAE 16 and ISO compliancy and delivers 100% guaranteed availability inToronto, ONandVancouver, BC.

Executives

Chief Strategy Officer : Matt McKinney

Latest News

(February 23, 2017) Canadian Web Hosting Deploys Customer Intelligence Platform Cloudash™ in beta with Integrated Artificial Intelligence. It would offer additional capabilities around public cloud computing, OpenStack and object storage. It delivers real insights which include reports on resource usage, quick identification of rogue processes, areas for cost reduction and decreased day-to-day management.

Previous Year News

PR Activity

Public support the companies who support people, organization or community focused on causes in society. As a CSR activity, many companies donate time, money or other valuable resources to bring community close together.

Canadian Web Hosting is helping local non-profit organizations and charities through partnerships, volunteerism, and corporate donations to give back to the local communities including Union Gospel Mission and Canucks Autism Network.

Canadian Web Hosting is attending A4K's third significant fundraising event this year – the A4K Charity Boxing Gala.

