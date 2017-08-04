Home / IT / Advanced Communications as a Service (CaaS) You are here:Advanced Communications as a Service (CaaS)

Advanced Communications as a Service (CaaS) About Communications as a Service (CaaS) Its advanced capabilities free modern workers from desks

Features such as Live Help, Live Chat, Video Calling and conferencing, queue management, Trouble Ticket System and Slack integration Communications as a Service (CaaS) Providers OnSIP Cloud VoIP and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider Services Offered Real-time communications (RTC) services

Cloud platform and simple APIs for developers to rapidly and affordably build RTC applications of their own. App Features It offers both call management and collaboration tools

A desktop or system tray icon allows users to find and load the app quickly.

Advanced call handling functions, such as drag-and-drop transfer, multi-line call management, recent call history, and voicemail-to-email settings.

Saved user credentials and auto-login ensure phones remain online throughout the work day.

Desktop call notifications alert users of all incoming calls with caller ID information.

Instant messaging among coworkers, along with a free in-app Slack integration

Real-time call queue dashboard, with call supervision features and historical reporting

It hosts a suite of HD video capabilities. Users can initiate One-to-one video calling between contacts with a single click.

Multi-party video conferencing allows up to five parties to engage in a free video call. Users can create any number of video conferences and share a unique link to invite other participants to join the call.

Customers can also click on video call an individual or a queue via web buttons.

For a more engaging experience, callers can watch custom content while waiting in a video queue instead of listening to music on hold. Executive President and Co-Founder: Rob Wolpov Establishment: 2004 Number of Customers: 80,000+ What for Customers? The customers enjoy on-demand phone system without the traditional high cost, burden, and inflexibility.

Using the app, customers streamline business communications into a single, user-friendly interface. Latest News (August 02, 2017) Announced the launch of its first desktop application for Mac and Windows. The app is a fully functional business phone designed for the flexible and mobile worker.

It hosts a suite of business calling features and real-time reports. It is a free app and a complete desk phone replacement. Enable users to access their business phone from any computer. Using the app for iOS and Android, users can connect with customers and colleagues no matter where they want to work. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading... Related

You must log in to post a comment.