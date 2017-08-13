Content Delivery Network to access website frequently

About Content Delivery Network

CDN (Content Delivery Network) delivers content using the network to your users and visitors. Acts as a mediator between clients or customers and business.

The system of computers interconnected allows users or visitors to access website frequently. It offers content of web or internet through duplicating parts of a website or as a whole on more than one server.

Mostly content such as video, images, audio, text etc. hosted by CDN. It stores more than one copy of web content on servers across the world. Also, used for the users as a content stored closer for them.

Benefits of Using a Content Delivery Network

If CDN has more servers it proves very efficient and effective and thus offers several benefits, as follow:

Reliable delivery of the content

Offer optimal protection from the traffic surges, web hackers and prevent shortage of internet

Prompt and reliable web browsing experience

SEO ranks higher

Great customer satisfaction

Large no. of customers, visitors, sales and leads

Increased rate of conversion

Reducing down times

Customer Satisfaction & Conversion Rates

A primary goal of every organization is to satisfy customers. The speed of browsing website must be excellent and quite high. People judge your products and services on website performance basis i.e. quality of content and most important is its speed.

Thus, focus on increasing browsing speed as it converts visitors into leads then to customers and sales and finally into profit.

It allows users to gain safe and prompt browsing web experience. Two steps include:

Implement best practices for enhancing network performance

Integrate CDN with website

It helps in optimizing code of your site, a size of the payload and browser rendering. It makes user and mobile friendly, by reducing DNS lookups and by maximizing bandwidth and others.

SEO Rankings

Search engine optimization is a method by which websites become accessible on a priority basis to visitors searching site or related content by typing it in a search engine. If your website has more value, it becomes visible on top of search engine results.

If someone wants to know the value of their website, page speed considered as one of the main factors in determining this. And we all know that both Google and Bing give preference to the optimized sites.

If you sign up for CDN, you can be sure that your website will not go behind.

Take Load off Your Hosting & Minimize Downtimes

Most big organizations delayed in delivering the content to a large number of people who tried to access their info or hit buttons at same time. Here CDN may help them and deliver content to each of them without any delay. Hence, considered as a backup for your site content.

Its main advantage is that it reduces the loading time of your site and deliver content on instant basis.

Why Should You Use a Content Delivery Network?

As we all know, good and prompt web browsing is essential for a good website. It affects its visitors later customers to a great extent. If the speed of browsing your website is fast, Google and other search engines display your site on a priority basis in search engine results. And to offer good browsing experience to users is just as it attracts a large number of people. In brief, browsing speed of page has some major effects on:

Rate of Conversion

SEO rankings

Quality of the Website

User experience

Content Delivery Network Improve User Experience

A CDN loads your website in just no time, thereby helps you to gain more customers. It is seen that if site loads in more than 2 sec, people discard it. So, CDN improves your user's experience by boosting the speed of your site, leads to increasing the conversion rate.

Content Delivery Network & Conversions

CDN boost loading speed of your site on mobiles as well as on a desktop, thereby increasing a rate of conversion of e-commerce.

Content Delivery Network Improve Page Rank

Websites which wishes to rank higher in SEO, so people visit them first, for them CDN is a good option. It improves your site rank by reducing the loading or browsing time of your site, as SEO consider the sites with less browsing time more efficient and rank them on top of the list.

Content Delivery Network and Website Quality

People are mostly looking for sites where they can get high browsing speed with high quality. So, if CDN is implemented on site and increases browsing speed of your page, your credibility will be boosted.

Overall, CDN improves your website quality and helps you to gain maximum customers in minimal time. You can use CDN so as to assist your organization in reaching its complete potential.

