WordPress Built-in Features on SiteGeek

WordPress Built-in Features

The WordPress widgets offer options to customize the look of the website. The availability of different widgets options which include primary side, secondary sidebar, home-top, home-middle, home-bottom, footer 1, 2,3, and after entry depends on the theme activated on the website.

The Primary sidebar mostly available in all the posts and pages unless un-set is customized to contain the links, which business believes to generate sales. The business products or services banners or photographs or illustrations are also added to show the visitors, what he/she is actually for, before clicking on them, which takes them to the specific landing page. The primary sidebar in some websites also contain the top lists of products or services which business offers. Sometimes, it includes a list of famous books, their author names and a brief description of them.

A text-widget used to describe in brief about services or products or important announcements, new offers or discounts or promotions with buttons which lead to the purchase payment gateway page. Some website owners also put taglines or advise the visitors for the usage of the website.

Blog subscription – WordPress Built-in Features

The business websites often contain options to subscribe to the site, i.e., Blog subscription, which asks for email signup from a visitor. The marketers use the tool to send regular promotions, latest updates or change of policy emails to the subscribed members. The emails contain the links which lead to the pages presenting the benefits of using the company's services or products. Hence, the blog subscription option brings people to the site regularly and increases sales. The business entrepreneur focuses its energy, time, resources and efforts in servicing customers. The business also looks to expand the subscribers as it creates a profitable opportunity for prospects, which helps to maintain and grow the business. Ananova suggests to take the help of 3rd party companies in list-building like MailChimp, Aweber, Get Response, Constant Contact and many more. These companies allow the businesses to build databases keeping in compliance with spam laws and allow emailing only when the user is subscribed for it.

Other Important WordPress Built-in Features

Akismet widget: displays the number of spam comments Akismet has caught

Calendar: A calendar of site's posts

Categories: A list or dropdown of categories

Video: Displays a video from the media library or from YouTube, Vimeo or other providers

Top Posts and Pages: Shows most viewed posts and Pages

Search: A search form for website

Gallery: displays an image gallery

Cookies and Content Banner: Displays a banner for EU cookie law and GDPR compliance

Recent comments: Displays site's most recent comments

Recent Posts: Displays site's most recent posts