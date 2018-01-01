Measures to Ensure Online Security and Privacy

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Ensure Online Security

Ensure Online Security

We are too sensitive towards our privacy. Then what happens to us while sharing on social media platforms. A layman is not an expert journalist, so either the platform should create certain privacy boundary, or people get enough training to understand what doesn't need to be shared. Furthermore, also can maintain privacy and security using specific tools.

The people are innocent, and their life is almost like open-page. They are safe till their environment is small only of knowns and their wellwisher. But, on the Internet, no one should ever try to non-private. Always have your digital presence safe for that share information with precaution.

“Law ignorance is also law abidance” is a legal principle holding that a person who is unaware of a law may not escape liability for violating that law merely because one was unaware of its content. Nobody is thought to be ignorant of the law or not knowing the law is harmful. (Wikipedia)

It is simple and does not require high-fi technology experience. Your understanding of what needs to be shared outside and what need to keep inside a house is applicable while sharing on the Internet. Outside the world have different types of persons which include criminals also, but you are safe at home. So, on the Internet, where friends are there but not-to-forget the cybercriminals existence. The Internet is a powerful and useful tool, but like on electrical or glass appliances it's not written anywhere ‘Handle or use it with care.'

Install Fedora

In most developing countries, people use pirated Microsoft operating system, which never updates. They might feel happy, but they would be unaware that their system might get hacked and even they won't be able to detect hacker doing mischievous activities on their device. To save a few dollars they left their system vulnerable to viruses, malware, and other online threats. The updated operating system provides the first and most forceful defense layer to the system security. If you wish to save dollars then install Fedora, a free open source operating system, which gets regularly patched and all the software, web browsers and tools get updated giving the best security available.

Spam or Junk Folder