Cyber-Security to defend Information Systems

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on ‘defend Information Systems'

Defend Information Systems

The Internet is so complex that extra efforts, intelligence, and experts required in industry to provide a secure environment. Most big companies claim to have a high-level policy for data security, but on the grounds, it's low-level implementation. They have a stringent compliance on papers but fail to satisfy hosting customer as websites are hacked, customers lose private data, cyber-criminals are still very active.

The actual threats number is far beyond the perceived one. The IT staff of business daily struggle to keep the business data safe. Most businesses leave the security on Cloud Service Provider (CSP), as the provider claim to provide the security. The customers and government want the companies to be transparent, if any breach occurs, they must notify the same with corrective measures. The hiding of a security breach incident has a worse impact then reporting such intrusion.

The big hosting brands have already invested in staff-training, implementing Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), enhancing reporting mechanism and on documentation.

Third-Party Audit – Defend Information Systems

The independent third-party assessors audit the companies artifact in regards to compliance with specific security controls and then issues the compliance-certificate.

The artifact includes:

The company policy: To address security controls

System-Security Plan: Lists overall security infrastructure i.e., hardware and software and

The Action Plan: describes the controls the company fixes and which it cannot due to technicalities or cost

Customers Concern – Defend Information Systems

The customer always looks towards the government to enhance laws and regulations to increase cybersecurity protections. Furthermore bound the hosting providers and ISP's to improve their infrastructure to safeguard the customer's data from the actors desiring the harm.

The companies must audit the effectiveness of their information security controls, applications systems, and network on a timely basis. They must continuously monitor their surveillance mechanism and completely discard infrastructure with a bipartisan concern, especially in routers, switches, hubs as they may have hidden backdoors. Using them hackers can launch DDoS (Denial of Service) attacks, infect the system with malware, viruses, phishing files or steal data, thus leads to modification, loss, or destruction.

PPT Model – Defend Information Systems

The companies need to focus on PPT (People, Process, and Technology) model to address security issues. The People include, who, with what skill sets, process with action workflow, procedure and processes and technology includes firewall, necessary software, and hardware.