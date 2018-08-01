Why YouTube Platform Essential for Businesses?

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on YouTube Platform

YouTube Platform Essential for Individuals And Businesses

Important Statistics – YouTube Platform

No business can ever afford to ignore YouTube with almost 1.3 billion users. It has not become the 2nd largest search engine on the Internet. In a study, revealed that 17% of Internet traffic flows through YouTube and by 2020 stated that 80% of traffic would be video-based. Also, the videos rank 50 times more than text-based content on search engines.

Most businesses understand the importance of video-based content. They have committed team who consistently, innovatively produce focused videos. They have selected YouTube to disseminate their creativity.

The YouTube enables the businesses to create a growth strategy, target audience, create a value proposition and monetize. The marketing team sets goals to generate consistent results by subscribers growth.

Monetize YouTube Platform

A lot of individuals and small businesses have chosen the YouTube as a platform to monetize using Adsense, affiliate sales, brand deals, donations and customer acquisitions. The quality video they create includes hook, body, call-to-action (Watch, Comment or Subscribe). As the purpose of creating videos is to earn, therefore before creation, research and proper planning are done and animations selected. Finally, the videos are recorded, edited, uploaded, optimized and disseminated for public review, which gets further shared on social media platforms using sharing-buttons.

SEO – YouTube Platform Algorithm

The people subscribe and share their likes and comments, hence mark their engagement. The channel owner put the researched keywords, to rank higher. Further, the relevant titles, thumbnail, and description divert the viewer's attention. The people view the video entirely If they find it appropriate and consistent. The tags also play an essential role in the discoverability of video.

The channel is optimized using the relevant and consistent icon, header, links. The pages like Homepage, About, Section Pages, video page, and playlists pages much include relevant, fluent and appropriate length content to describe.

Analytics – YouTube platform

The analytics reveals a lot of valuable information to the channel owner. It includes watch-time, session watch-time, audience retention, traffic source and searches in which it appeared. Using the data, the channel owner can find the best places to promote his/her videos.