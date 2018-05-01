Business Website Usability and Accessibility (UX & CX)

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Business Website Usability and Accessibility

Business Website Usability

A good website design enables easy and quick access to content. It is more natural and comfortable to search information and functionality with the models already being familiarized. The website efficiency increases when website design is simple, elegant and functional. Thus enhance the user experience and enables to access information effortlessly.

The online business websites make it a goal, to make the site useful and efficient and continuously improve it.

Today website quality features include mobile optimized, SSL secured, easy navigation, valuable content, customer interaction, and adaptation.

The businesses use the tools like web analytics, click-maps, session recording to analyze user behavior. Furthermore evaluates site performance based on user interactions. They apply segmentation, positioning and targeting strategy to prepare accessibility guidelines. The purpose is to provide all target users equal access to information and functionality they deliver.

From header to footer choose relevant and straightforward content which is easy for the visitor to comprehend.

The website has a different purpose, design, functionality, and configuration and anticipates different traffic levels. The businesses invest a lot in site usability and accessibility. Hence they want a reliable web hosting provider.

SiteGeek Recommended UX and CX Features to Enhance Business Website Usability and Accessibility

Local Server Hosting and Country Specific TLD

Most businesses have target customers in specific countries. The local or nearby server and country-specific TLD helps them to appear in local search results.

Keep Improving Website Design

Look from a critical eye to its professional and functional aspects. Does it achieve its goals and addresses the needs of target visitors? The website insights tell whether the website exceeds the expectations, If not find out the areas which need improvement.

Options to Collect Feedback or Comments

A page or post must have an opportunity for visitors to share its opinion, feedback, and comments. A link to the Contact-Us page should be remarkable so that visitors can contact.

The rating shows the visitors online experience with the page or post.

Monitor Traffic for Quality

From Google webmaster tools, the webmasters find the keywords on which site ranks on Google. The business IT team should check their relevance to business and the pages where traffic goes.

Website Validation

Regularly monitor the website for Markup validation, CSS validation, and links. Always have an eye on the links number, sudden increase or decrease is an alert for a big problem.

Information Architecture

Valuable content is the key to success. Hence presentation, hierarchy, and navigation are considered at utmost priority. It enhances the user's accessibility and impacts its usability. Search engines also rank them higher for specific keywords.

Arrange the pages or posts in logical categories or directories. They may contain sub-categories and content gets leveled according to the needs, goals, and priority. The detailed information, guides, tutorials are often deep-rooted.