The UK Universities Hosting Technology Sector Students

Technology Sector Students
The world-class UK Universities have always attracted the international students to study in the U.K. The website top universities shows the following in the top 500 for 2018 in Computer Science. The five universities rank top 50 in the University Ranking, and overall 48 UK Universities are in global 500. The U.K.'s technology sector is booming, and its value has grown by £14 billion this past year, developing 2.6 times faster than average rate of advancements, reported by Tech Nation. The U.K degree is highly valued by companies worldwide. The U.K itself needs 800,000 IT professional by 2020 as per the forecast and a study from Computer Weekly.
|Rank
|University Name
|Rating on Website
|5
|University of Cambridge
|5
|7
|University of Oxford
|5
|12
|Imperial Collge Condon
|28
|The University of Edinburg
|32
|UCL ( University Collge London
|51-100
|King’s College London
|51-100
|The University of Manchester
|51-100
|University of Glasgow
|51-100
|University of Southampton
|101-150
|Lancaster University
|101-150
|London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE)
|101-150
|The University of Warwick
|101-150
|University of Birmingham
|101-150
|University of Bristol
|101-150
|University of York
|151-200
|Queen’s University at Kingston
|151-200
|University of Nottingham
|151-200
|The University of Sheffield
|201-250
|Newcastle University
|5
|201-250
|University of Leeds
|251-300
|Brunel Unversity of London
|251-300
|Cardiff University
|251-300
|Loughborough University
|251-300
|Queen’s University of Belfast
|251-300
|Royal Holloway University of London
|251-300
|University of Liverpool
|251-300
|University of St. Andrews
|251-300
|University of Surrey
|301-350
|City, University of London
|301-350
|Durham University
|301-350
|Oxford Brookes University
|301-350
|University of Essex
|301-350
|University of Strathdyde
|351-400
|Aston University
|351-400
|Cranfield University
|351-400
|Heriot-Watt University
|351-400
|The Open University
|351-400
|University of Aberdeen
|351-400
|University of Kent
|351-400
|University of Sussex
|401-450
|The University of Exeter
|401-450
|University of Leicester
|401-450
|University of Reading
|451-500
|Goldsmiths, University of London
|5
|451-500
|Kingston University, London
|451-500
|Ulster University
According to the U.K National Student Survey, the majority of students are satisfied with the quality of university courses. Thus London, UK is the world's education capital and ultimate study destination for aspiring computing professionals.
The London has the higher cost of living in comparison to other cities of the UK. Most of the university charge fees around £9,000 to £10,500 and an average student living cost is around £800 to £1000. It seems to be a tremendous amount, but not for smart students who earn scholarships on their fees, living expenses, warm clothing and return airfares.
UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admission Service)
Application to study for an undergraduate course is submitted online to the central agency UCAS. With the other necessary details, the students fill the language exams they pass which include IGCSE, IELTS, Cambridge proficiency, SAP, AP, etc.
University Courses – Technology Sector Students
The university offers different degree programme choices varying from three to four years in length. In Computer Science it includes The BSc Computer Science, BEng Computer Science and Electronics and BSc Mathematics and Computer Science, Computer Science with Business and Management, Computer Science Engineering, Business Analytics, Computational Finance, Data Science and Machine Learning, Robotics and Computation, Information Security and other masters and doctoral programmes of study.
Companies Offering Opportunities – Technology Sector Students
The companies include Hewlett- Packard, STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Toshiba, Credit Suisse, IBM, Google, Microsoft, GlaxoSmithKline, British Telecom, Accenture, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Xmos, Clementine, and Netsight provide fantastic opportunities for graduates.