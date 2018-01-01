Websites falling victim of Phishing Attacks

The hackers do a mass mailing with website link of to phishing file. The attacker appears as a legitimate sender, using the hacked website to create a phishing attack. The hacker might create a link to steal the vital credential data of the people logging to the website. The website owner comes to know about this when they get mail from hosting provider that there account would get closed if they do not take prompt action. Such emails cannot be ignored as phishing is a serious issue and can bring financial loss to people clicking on compromised links.

