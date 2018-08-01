Online Phishing Activity Be-aware

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Online Phishing Activity

Online Phishing Activity

Pay attention and not to click the link in an email immediately. How often you find text in an email “unable to open to display the full message and click here to view” or the Pastor of the church asking for emergency donations to help somebody in need. Amazingly, you did not suspiciously notice and click the link, with the thought that an email sent from a known or reputed person or institution but actually, they do not know any such email sent.

The cybercriminals trick so smartly and spoof email and instant messages, to look almost identical and legitimate. Once the link clicked it start asking personal information to verify the receiver. Does it seem fishy, of course, yes, providing personal information to a website whose look and feel almost like legitimate ones? Your alertness can save you to become a victim before it undermines trust on a personal level.

In the worst phishing cases, the cybercriminals steal credit card information, bank details, private information, usernames, and passwords. Verizon revealed in its research that 30% of phishing emails get opened in comparison to 1% of marketing ones. That means that the cybercriminals are more intelligent and cunning than marketing people. The thieves rules as they do not have to follow any law.

In a magazine Business Korea, an article revealed that voice phishing scam reaches 1 trillion in past five years. The caller claims to be an employee of the government, banks, legitimate financial institution, e-commerce site, NGO, security agency or a pastor. They call using 1-800 number and asks personal and bank details very cunningly like by saying “your account is locked, provide four digit pin number. These cybercriminals target common man, lure and urge them to click or open an attachment.

Pieces of Advice against phishing attacks

A business cannot just look towards government to impose harsh penalties to cybercriminals that undermine prestigious institutions. The rules or the law is there, but still, such things happen with unbelievable numbers. The stakeholders themselves have to become smart enough to detect such nefarious activities early. Bring in the knowledge of institutions, and further raise complains.

Never provide your bank details on the phone, pay attention to the bank advice, as they say, that none of their employees ask for these details. One such message sent by State Bank of India to its customer says

“Do not share your card number, expiry date, CVV, Pin or OTP. Beware of fake SMS, Emails or calls, asking to redeem reward points for Gifts/Vouchers”.