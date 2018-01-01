Using Social Media Channels to Drive Traffic

The online marketing strategy puts the social media platforms on top priority. The marketers understand the importance of social media tools to gain leads, turn them into prospects and further into customers. They post enticing snippets with links to attract people. Hence carefully frame it, with a descriptive title, meta tags, and eye-catching image. The headlines catch the followers attention and increase the chances of getting click-through.

Share the social media snippets in groups, pages and on members timeline.

Ananova Preferred Social Media Platforms

Facebook: Create business pages and groups

LinkedIn: connect with coworkers and other professional members

YouTube: create value-based videos and grow subscribers

Google+: Connect google account to promote

Twitter: Microblogging website good for short business updates

Tumblr: Microblogging website focussed on photography

Instagram: share photos especially from mobile

Flickr: share business photographs