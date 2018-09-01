Don’t Fail to Report Cybercrime, its not hassle

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Don't Fail to Report Cybercrime

Don't Fail to Report Cybercrime

We are living in a digital world, and there is no way to come out of it. And, moreover, almost everybody is enjoying the innovations, gadgets, and the technology which brings luxury to human life.

Where it is good, there is evil. The use of technology is not always in the hands of good guys, but almost equally used by cybercriminals. These mischievous guys always try to find the ways to steal, harass, access private information and commit all sorts of crimes. Despite all efforts, they are able to access the latest technologies easily. Cybercriminals damage the victim's reputation, personal safety and do financial loses.

Not reporting, remain silent and not complaining further motivates these cybercriminals to do even bigger cybercrime. Fast and quick response with complaint provided with evidence can bring such anti-socials behind bars. The evidence could help the prosecutor or investigative officer to determine the type, degree, and circumstances of the crime.

Evidence – Report Cybercrime

Once a person discovers that he/she is a victim of cybercrime, then keep the evidence safe which may include

Messages on social media websites or platforms

Log files, chats, mail receipts with full header information

Printed and electronic copies of web pages

wire receipts

Once, the evidence gets secured the next step is to defend the online accounts. Change all accounts passwords, credit card pins or get them locked. Inform financial institutions about fraud or scam and ask them you don't authorize the payment deducted. Inform the cyber police about the crime event, who with the help of a bank would trace the source of authorized transactions. During investigation companies credited would also be informed and details of the operations get recorded. These records help the investigative officer to trace the criminal. Don't just think it is a hassle, and it can help you to recover your loses and further prevents more of such cybercrimes.

Even though the police might not have jurisdiction over the crime, but at least they would inform other enforcement agencies.