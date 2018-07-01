Newsworthy Micro-Content – Compelling, Narrative And Interactive

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Newsworthy Micro-Content

Newsworthy Micro-Content

A compelling narrative story captures the imagination and the emotions of the readers or website visitors. If the website is a credible, authoritative and trustworthy source, then the stories have clear defined parameter for success.

People look for stories which are different, new and unexpected, having a single clear mission. They share links of such stories to their friends, relatives, and knowns through social media, WhatsApp, or through email.

An interactive newsworthy micro-content contains pertinent information, which is latest, fully updated and written in a simple language. The latest available platforms like WordPress make it more accessible and participatory, further enabling people to share experiences.

The editors are picking up newsworthy micro-content stories based on behavioral information like most searched on the Internet, likely to get maximum shares or likes. Furthermore would generate interest in the visitors and provoke them to share comments.

The visitors are educated and empowered to cross-check the news through several platforms and further discourse it with other intellectuals of their field. They understand that anyone can write anything in online media, and if such information shared without checking its authenticity, then it can be disruptive. So, before sharing further in a relationship, the micro-content must be treated to know its authenticity or adulteration. An attentive or sincere person won't circulate any fake news or rumors, as she/he understand that they are liable for prosecution if they do so.