Feature-Rich Mozilla Firefox browser to surf the Internet

Firefox browserA 64-bit application browser with designed features of Photon Design System has user familiarized interface. A user can download it from Mozilla Foundation website from Malavida. The browser is available in 90 different languages.

The feature-rich, fastest browser graced with beautiful look offers:

  • Multiple tabs
  • Pocket integration to save the later-tool. It allows saving favorite articles in the pocket tool to read later on, regardless of the device the user on, as it is saved in the cloud
  • Improved performance with CSS engine Stylo to take advantage of today's multicore hardware by opening multiple processes making the most of multiple cores, optimized for low power consumption.
  • A library button holds Bookmarks, History, Downloads and other vital components for easy access.
  • Screenshot tool available right from the address bar to take clippings of pages.
  • The browser well supported by Mac, Windows, Linux, IoS, Android and utterly compatible with modern technology.
  • A search tool with multiple search engines Google, YouTube, Bing, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, DukDuckGo, Wikipedia and many more.
  • Completely customizable with official themes available from Firefox Quantum. More features can be added using official add-ons or extensions.
  • Privacy for personal and confidential information, e.g., username and passwords with improved security and stability

Important Firefox browser Add-ons

  • Grammarly: It helps to avoid embarrassing grammatical or spelling errors. The add-ons would require account setup, which is available for free and for an annual subscription. It detects contextual errors, confused words, and subject-verb agreement issues.
  • Screenshot Plus: It enables a user to capture a portion or entire webpage and then annotate the image with text, arrow lines, circles and rectangles
  • iMacros: It automates the repetitive tasks the user encounter online while filling forms, entering username and passwords. It saves a lot of time and aggravation.
  • Xmarks Sync: For multiple device users running different browsers, it keeps a handle on browsers by backing and synchronizing them.
  • Windscribe: An VPN and ad blocker that helps to browse the web privately and block access to ads or trackers.

Latest News – Firefox browser

(July 31, 2018) The Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit open-source company, welcomes public feedback or opinion in picking a new logo. Firefox presented two for the world to dissect, which are created by the company designers each representing a distinct branding system with a master or main browser logo and variation for apps.

