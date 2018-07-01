Sustainable Business Model For Online News Website

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Online News Website

Online News Website

The news is perfect, and it can answer 5 W's and 1 H. While writing news whether online or on traditional media, it needs to be explored. Online news websites also need a sustainable income source, but the ethics, requirements, and elements of journalism cannot compromise.

A perfect online news-based website must give the following features the utmost priority.

Online News-based Features

Bringing Trust with Authenticity

It's hard to gain trust and is as easy to lose it. Once the website loses the confidence of viewers, it is challenging to regain. The information or news should build trust, which is possible when its based on raw facts and figures, legitimate, relevant and have credibility over a span of time.

Include Publisher Identity

Include the contact information or form and be accountable to website visitors. It is the responsibility of the website owner and authors of the report available on a webpage and be ready to bear consequences.

Generate Valuable Content

A website needs new visitors as well as recurring visitors. When the people find the content value, they get connected and feel conducive to exchange the information. Keep adding new content and update the old one, so that its precision, perfection, and quality remains maintained.

Nowadays an owner of an online news website has to concentrate only on content strategy and marketing. The WordPress platform does provide the customizable user-interface and thousands of plugins to add further functionalities.

An online news website must include the following pages with a proper title on the homepage.

About Us Page or Elevator Pitch : Content of the page succinctly and persuasively describes the website goals, objectives, and activities.

: Content of the page succinctly and persuasively describes the website goals, objectives, and activities. Contact-Us Page : A page through which visitors can contact web owners or authors. The content available on it provides all the information, about who can reach, whom to communicate with different kinds of problems and issues and define the format of the message.

: A page through which visitors can contact web owners or authors. The content available on it provides all the information, about who can reach, whom to communicate with different kinds of problems and issues and define the format of the message. Visitor's Profile : Provide the information about the targeted visitors. Brief information available for the visitors which would help them to bind to the website.

: Provide the information about the targeted visitors. Brief information available for the visitors which would help them to bind to the website. Disclaimer with revenue plan : The revenue source of the website and the conditions on which the site and owner remain harmless.

: The revenue source of the website and the conditions on which the site and owner remain harmless. Different categories for different news types : Segregating the media to help users to go in the section of their interest.

: Segregating the media to help users to go in the section of their interest. Technology : The content of the page provides the information about the backend and frontend technologies used to develop a website. The site must provide the information about the use of SSL, anti-malware, anti-virus, and firewall, and it builds trust.