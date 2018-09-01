Embarrassing Situation, when online accounts hacked

Share your valuable feedback, comments or suggestions on Online accounts hacked
Just imagine your online account hacked, surely hairs on your body bristle. Oh! What is going to happen now, I'm screwed up. All such thoughts would start emerging in your mind. And suddenly your friend or one of your known gave you a call saying that you have sent him a message or email, which you have not. The situation is really, and you start calling everybody to let them know that your account got hacked and they may please ignore if any message comes from it, because it is not you have been sending.
Hackers Activities – online accounts hacked
The hacker might be sending mischievous content like phishing links, pornography Oh No! The situation is grim and just clarifying to known's, friends, colleagues, or relatives won't be enough. You need to complain and find the way to regain control. Once you are again in full control of it, you would wish to revert all the mischievous or damage already done. You would be deleting the social media posts, never made by you. Check the email history and try to get logs from the provider, a hacker might have removed the messages from the sent box. Once the list is available to whom the hacker has sent email messages, contact them immediately and warn them about the links as might be containing the malware. Make them understand how they got these messages.
Try to figure out which data is stolen or breached. Most people store most of their valuable information in the email drives. For every of an online account, an email might be there, check those accounts and the best way is to start changing their passwords. If any such account found compromised, immediately contact the provider and explain the situation.
