Secure Search Engine Searches or Directory Searches

Secure Search Engine Searches

Most popular search engines or directories we know are Google, Yahoo, Bing, and YouTube. Even have started saying ‘Google It' instead of search on Google or any other search engine. These search engines maintain big-data of searches, locations, time and other details to customer user search experience. We not to forget they use this data to deliver targeted advertisements. Its well established that Microsoft, Google, and Yahoo share data with the government. This doesn't make us wary as what if they are sharing the details. The search utility has become so big that monitor of your searches does not seems to be a big issue. What they can do if they passively track your activity, although they are big brands. Using the cookies, scripts they collect a lot of information even without making the user aware of it.

The website owners or webmasters use Google Analytics to track visitor's activity.

Block Trackers – Secure Search Engine Searches

Use DuckDuckGo Search Engine : Easy to install on Firefox browser as add-in plugin. It does not store or share personal information. For iOS and Android, an app is available for it.

Install browsers plugins like DisconnectMe or DoNotTrackMe . Use Tor for anonymous browsing.

NoScript Setting : Allows JavaScript or Java or other executable to run only on whitelisted trusted websites. This guard against attacks like XSS (cross-site scripting), CSRF, or router hacking, cross-zone DNS rebuilding and clickjacking.

: Allows JavaScript or Java or other executable to run only on whitelisted trusted websites. This guard against attacks like XSS (cross-site scripting), CSRF, or router hacking, cross-zone DNS rebuilding and clickjacking. The European Union to a certain limit has been successful to check the search engine or websites role in collecting the user's data. It says if a website uses a cookie, then it needs to inform the visitor and collect consent before allowing further website browsing.

Purge Search History

Google

You don't want your future searches influenced by your past searches or want to scrub old quests existence.

Google: Go to My Account Page

https://myaccount.google.com

Personal Info & Privacy -> Manage Your Google Activity -> My Activity -> Go To my Activity



Delete individual entries or Use Delete Activity By from left menu and use Delete by topic or product

Bing

Sign in -> Click menu button (three horizontal lines on top right) -> Search History -> View and Delete Search History

A new Privacy page on the Microsoft website appears

Click View to clear search history, Clear activity, and then Clear.