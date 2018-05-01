Crowd sourced development of Gadgets, Gizmos, and Devices

The companies are outsourcing the development of gadgets, gizmos, and devices by making an open call to an undefined, large group of experts. It harnesses the ideas for optimized implementation while reducing the administrative hassles. They combine with social, mobile, cloud and other web technologies to create a new marketplace.

Crowdsourcing Route

The companies choose the route for crowdsourcing for the following benefits:

Access to new pools of external talent

Better engagement and retention of internal talent

Faster design

Faster prototyping

Higher quality

Greater elasticity

The crowdsourcing enables the experts to get projects from all over the world and help them to reach their funding goals. It's principles based on the open source projects (OSP). The companies, so by crowdsourcing they get the right talent and knowledge much needed. The crowdsourcing provides the vast, vibrant human network with an enormous amount of expertise and knowledge dispersed among numerous members.