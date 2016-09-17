Host1Plus Cloud Computing Provider

Key Selling Points:
- International Cloud Computing technology provider
Services Offered
shared hosting, Linux and Windows Cloud hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated servers, SSL certificates and domain name registration services
Reseller Hosting Plans: Starter, Personal, Business, and Business Pro.
VPS Hosting plans: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum
Dedicated server plan specifications: lightning-fast Intel Core processors, Dual Core processor i3 or Xeon e3-1230 processor
Control Panel: cPanel and DirectAdmin panel
Services Features:
- Domains, sub-domains, unlimited databases and WHMCS
- Domain registration & transfer
- Unlimited Hosting
What for Customers?
- Great value and long-term relationships
- Secure, Reliable, Robust and Scalable Services
- Multiple enhanced and security optimization tools
- SEO hosting options and optimize CMS
- Worldwide data centers of high quality
Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%
Support: A team of dedicated people providing qualitative services 24 x 7 via Phone, LiveChat, and E-mail
Money Back Guarantee: 14 days, not applicable to third party products and services
Data Center Location: Lithuania, United Kingdom and Netherlands
Target Customers: clients throughout the US and Europe
Establishment: 2008
Founder: Vincentas Grinius
Latest News:
- Fast and comprehensive DDoS attack protection for all VPS, web and reseller server hosting customers, to ensure flawless performance for all customers delieverd by Staminus. The company provides, many features such as SNMP reflection, safeguard from DNS amplification, SSDP reflection, NTP amplification, TCP volumetric attacks and other threats developing from DDoS offenders. Fully managed and automated VPS DDoS protection has been introduced in USA;LA,Chicago, USA; Sao Paulo, South Africa, Brazil; Johannesburg.