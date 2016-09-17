Host1Plus Cloud Computing Provider

Key Selling Points:

International Cloud Computing technology provider

Services Offered

shared hosting, Linux and Windows Cloud hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated servers, SSL certificates and domain name registration services

Reseller Hosting Plans: Starter, Personal, Business, and Business Pro.

VPS Hosting plans: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum

Dedicated server plan specifications: lightning-fast Intel Core processors, Dual Core processor i3 or Xeon e3-1230 processor

Control Panel: cPanel and DirectAdmin panel

Services Features:

Domains, sub-domains, unlimited databases and WHMCS

Domain registration & transfer

Unlimited Hosting

What for Customers?

Great value and long-term relationships

Secure, Reliable, Robust and Scalable Services

Multiple enhanced and security optimization tools

SEO hosting options and optimize CMS

Worldwide data centers of high quality

Uptime Guarantee: 99.9%

Support: A team of dedicated people providing qualitative services 24 x 7 via Phone, LiveChat, and E-mail

Money Back Guarantee: 14 days, not applicable to third party products and services

Data Center Location: Lithuania, United Kingdom and Netherlands

Target Customers: clients throughout the US and Europe

Establishment: 2008

Founder: Vincentas Grinius

Latest News:

Fast and comprehensive DDoS attack protection for all VPS, web and reseller server hosting customers, to ensure flawless performance for all customers delieverd by Staminus. The company provides, many features such as SNMP reflection, safeguard from DNS amplification, SSDP reflection, NTP amplification, TCP volumetric attacks and other threats developing from DDoS offenders. Fully managed and automated VPS DDoS protection has been introduced in USA;LA,Chicago, USA; Sao Paulo, South Africa, Brazil; Johannesburg.

