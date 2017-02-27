Unique Selling Points
- European Windows Hosting Provider with innovative technology solutions focused on Windows platform only.
- Gold Partner with Microsoft
- European Windows and ASP.NET Spotlight Hosting Partner in Europe
- Popular online ASP.NET based hosting service provider
- The company was established to cater to an underserved market in the hosting industry; web hosting for customers who want excellent service.
Services Offered: ASP.NET Core 1.1 Hosting, Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service.
Hosting starts from €3.00/month.
Other Services Offered:
URL rewriting functionality to ASP.NET Core through a middleware component that can be configured using IIS standard XML formatting rules, Apache Mod_Rewrite syntax, or some simple C# methods coded into your application.
Data Centers: Located in Amsterdam (NL), London (UK), Paris (FR), Frankfurt(DE) and Seattle (US). All data center feature redundancies in network connectivity, power, HVAC, security, and fire suppression.
Uptime: 99.9%
Support: 24.7.365 by dedicated professional services team
Money Back Guarantee: 30-days
Achievements::
- Awarded with Top No#,1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting for Umbraco.
- HostForLIFE.eu is awarded Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting Partner by Microsoft.
- Hosting service of the company is ranked the highest top #1 spot in several European countries, such as Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and other European countries.
Target Customers: Companies of all sizes
What for Customer?
- Cheap, constant uptime, excellent customer service, quality, and also reliable hosting provider in advanced Windows and ASP.NET technology
- Ultra-fast fully managed and secured services in the competitive market.
- Caters to underserved market in the hosting industry
Latest News
- (February 25, 2017) Launched Drupal 8.2.6 Hosting support
- (February 18, 2017) HostForLIFE.eu Proudly Launched Magento 2.1.4 Hosting support on their Windows Server
- (February 11, 2017) Launches WordPress 4.7.2 Hosting support on all their newest Windows Server environment.
Plans start just as low as €3.49/month only
- (February 4, 2017)HostForLIFE.eu Proudly Launches phpBB 3.2 Hosting in its entire servers environment.
- (January 28, 2017) HostForLIFE.eu Proudly Launches Umbraco 7.5.7 Hosting support
- (JANUARY 14, 2017) PrestaShop 1.7.0.3 Hosting launched the support for PrestaShop 1.7.0.3 Hosting plan.
- (London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2017) Launched Moodle 3.2 Hosting support. Plan starts as low as €3.00/month and supports ASP.NET Core 1.1, ASP.NET MVC 5/6 and SQL Server 2014/2016.
- (London, United Kingdom, December 03, 2016, PR.com) HostForLIFE.eu launched Visual Studio 2017 Hosting in their entire servers environment. The customers can simply deploy via their world-class Control Panel or common FTP tool.