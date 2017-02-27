Unique Selling Points

European Windows Hosting Provider with innovative technology solutions focused on Windows platform only.

Gold Partner with Microsoft

European Windows and ASP.NET Spotlight Hosting Partner in Europe

Popular online ASP.NET based hosting service provider

The company was established to cater to an underserved market in the hosting industry; web hosting for customers who want excellent service.

Services Offered: ASP.NET Core 1.1 Hosting, Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, and IT as a Service.

Hosting starts from €3.00/month.

Other Services Offered:

URL rewriting functionality to ASP.NET Core through a middleware component that can be configured using IIS standard XML formatting rules, Apache Mod_Rewrite syntax, or some simple C# methods coded into your application.

Data Centers: Located in Amsterdam (NL), London (UK), Paris (FR), Frankfurt(DE) and Seattle (US). All data center feature redundancies in network connectivity, power, HVAC, security, and fire suppression.

Uptime: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365 by dedicated professional services team

Money Back Guarantee: 30-days

Achievements::

Awarded with Top No#,1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting for Umbraco.

HostForLIFE.eu is awarded Top No#1 SPOTLIGHT Recommended Hosting Partner by Microsoft.

Hosting service of the company is ranked the highest top #1 spot in several European countries, such as Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and other European countries.

Target Customers: Companies of all sizes

What for Customer?

Cheap, constant uptime, excellent customer service, quality, and also reliable hosting provider in advanced Windows and ASP.NET technology

Ultra-fast fully managed and secured services in the competitive market.

Caters to underserved market in the hosting industry

Latest News

(February 25, 2017) Launched Drupal 8.2.6 Hosting support

(February 18, 2017) HostForLIFE.eu Proudly Launched Magento 2.1.4 Hosting support on their Windows Server

(February 11, 2017) Launches WordPress 4.7.2 Hosting support on all their newest Windows Server environment.

Plans start just as low as €3.49/month only

support on all their newest Windows Server environment. Plans start just as low as €3.49/month only (February 4, 2017)HostForLIFE.eu Proudly Launches phpBB 3.2 Hosting in its entire servers environment.

(January 28, 2017) HostForLIFE.eu Proudly Launches Umbraco 7.5.7 Hosting support

(JANUARY 14, 2017) PrestaShop 1.7.0.3 Hosting launched the support for PrestaShop 1.7.0.3 Hosting plan.

(London, United Kingdom, January 07, 2017) Launched Moodle 3.2 Hosting support . Plan starts as low as €3.00/month and supports ASP.NET Core 1.1, ASP.NET MVC 5/6 and SQL Server 2014/2016.

. Plan starts as low as €3.00/month and supports ASP.NET Core 1.1, ASP.NET MVC 5/6 and SQL Server 2014/2016. (London, United Kingdom, December 03, 2016, PR.com) HostForLIFE.eu launched Visual Studio 2017 Hosting in their entire servers environment. The customers can simply deploy via their world-class Control Panel or common FTP tool.

Like this: Like Loading...