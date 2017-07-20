Hosting Review – AltusHost

Key Selling Points

European Web Hosting Company

Services Offered: VPS (Virtual Private Servers) with DDoS, Dedicated Servers with DDoS Protection, Managed web hosting services

Hosting Features: Remote backup, spam protection, high uptime, money back and more. Moreover, SSL certificates with many features such as fast issuance time, industry-leading support, best value on the market, malware scanning and more.

Establishment: 2008

Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Data Centers: Sweden, Netherlands

Uptime: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365 by well qualified, trained, experienced and motivated workforce

Target Customers

Individual and small sized businesses for web hosting

VPS hosting is ideal for medium size businesses

No. of Customers: 10,000+ customers worldwide

What for Customers?

The company offers high-quality services at affordable prices with high customer satisfaction.

The company uses high-quality hardware for network and servers to provide world class services. The company lay emphasis on high uptime, fastest servers, and guaranteed support.

The company offers the money back guarantee with free migration.

Latest News

(June 07, 2017) AltusHost Upgrades ALL Web Hosting & VPS Hosting to SSD Storage across all tiers of service.

