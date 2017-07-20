Hosting Review – AltusHost

- European Web Hosting Company
Services Offered: VPS (Virtual Private Servers) with DDoS, Dedicated Servers with DDoS Protection, Managed web hosting services
Hosting Features: Remote backup, spam protection, high uptime, money back and more. Moreover, SSL certificates with many features such as fast issuance time, industry-leading support, best value on the market, malware scanning and more.
Establishment: 2008
Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Data Centers: Sweden, Netherlands
Uptime: 99.9%
Support: 24.7.365 by well qualified, trained, experienced and motivated workforce
Target Customers
- Individual and small sized businesses for web hosting
- VPS hosting is ideal for medium size businesses
No. of Customers: 10,000+ customers worldwide
What for Customers?
- The company offers high-quality services at affordable prices with high customer satisfaction.
- The company uses high-quality hardware for network and servers to provide world class services. The company lay emphasis on high uptime, fastest servers, and guaranteed support.
- The company offers the money back guarantee with free migration.
Latest News
- (June 07, 2017) AltusHost Upgrades ALL Web Hosting & VPS Hosting to SSD Storage across all tiers of service.