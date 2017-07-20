Ananova

Hosting Review – AltusHost

Key Selling Points

  • European Web Hosting Company

Services Offered: VPS (Virtual Private Servers) with DDoS, Dedicated Servers with DDoS Protection, Managed web hosting services
Hosting Features: Remote backup, spam protection, high uptime, money back and more. Moreover, SSL certificates with many features such as fast issuance time, industry-leading support, best value on the market, malware scanning and more.

Establishment: 2008

Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Data Centers: Sweden, Netherlands

Uptime: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365 by well qualified, trained, experienced and motivated workforce

Target Customers

  • Individual and small sized businesses for web hosting
  • VPS hosting is ideal for medium size businesses

No. of Customers: 10,000+ customers worldwide

What for Customers?

  • The company offers high-quality services at affordable prices with high customer satisfaction.
  • The company uses high-quality hardware for network and servers to provide world class services. The company lay emphasis on high uptime, fastest servers, and guaranteed support.
  • The company offers the money back guarantee with free migration.

Latest News

  • (June 07, 2017) AltusHost Upgrades ALL Web Hosting & VPS Hosting to SSD Storage across all tiers of service.

