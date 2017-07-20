Ananova

Hosting Review – Atlantic

Key Selling Points

  • Global web hosting provider
  • SSAE 16 (SOC 1) TYPE II (Formerly SAS 70) audited data centers

Services Offered: Windows, Linux, and FreeBSD server hosting, cloud hosting

Data Center Locations: San Francisco, New York, London, Toronto, Dallas and Orlando

Uptime: 100% service-level agreement (SLA)

Executives

CEO: Marty Puranik

What for Customers?

  • The company provides developer-friendly cloud hosting with full managed environments and security and compliance.
  • Reliable and Scalable
  • Flexible and Innovative cloud services

Latest News

  • (July 18, 2017) Tapped Trend Micro to back Managed Hosting Solutions with the Deep Security Suite. Trend Micro’s data center and cloud-optimized security techniques available to managed-hosting customers consolidate multiple security controls under central management. It protects client's servers by applying an instant “virtual patch” to servers, virtual desktops, and application vulnerabilities.
  • (May 26, 2017) Announced support for Windows Server Containers in the Cloud, which enables users to package applications into images and run on any Windows 2016 Server. It eliminates “it works on my machine” problem once and for all. Package dependencies with apps in Docker containers, for portability and predictability during development, testing, and deployment. Isolating apps in containers helps to eliminate conflicts, enhance security, and makes it easy to scale deployments as needed.
