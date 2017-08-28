Latest News and Hosting Review CenturyLink

Hosting Review CenturyLink

Company Introduction – Hosting Review CenturyLink

Key Selling Points

Global communications and IT services company focused on connecting its customers to the power of the digital world.

The world’s largest VMware clouds

Hosting Review CenturyLink – Services Offered

Enhanced Managed Private Cloud Service : Enables business to run critical applications. It provides agility and simplicity of a public cloud. Furthermore maintains the predictability, security, and performance of dedicated infrastructure. The enhanced dedicated cloud service, available to customers and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Built on one of the largest integrated solutions networks in the world

Network and data systems management, big data analytics, managed security services, hosting, cloud, and IT consulting services

The company provides expertise in multi-cloud management, hosted SAP solutions, data analytics, cyber security services, and IT consulting.

Cloud Application Manager: A cloud-agnostic management platform which enables companies to better manage workloads across any cloud or infrastructure. It allows multi-cloud lifecycle collaboration between development, operations, and finance, enabling teamwork between the organizations most crucial to digital transformation.

Other Services Offered: broadband, voice, video, advanced data and managed network services over a robust 265,000-route-mile U.S. fiber network and a 360,000-route-mile international transport network

Hosting Review CenturyLink – Customers

No. of Customers: 100,000+ virtual machines

Target Customers: Enterprise and Government clients which deliver critical applications over a global network spanning numerous countries

What for Customers?

The company delivers an innovative and complete portfolio of network and IT services with industry best practices and solutions across multiple cloud platforms.

Global organizations rely on to connect them to the power of the digital world to achieve their digital transformation goals and for greater business agility and competitive differentiation.

The consultive approach of the company helps customers to determine and implement the best execution venue for the major applications to optimize the productivity of the strategic digital initiatives.

The Businesses can rapidly deploy new workloads and innovations

An easy scalable and highly secure environment

Support: 24.7.365 provided by thousands of experienced CenturyLink support staff with advanced certifications

Achievements/Awards – Hosting Review CenturyLink

(July 13, 2017) The company named a Leader in Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe,” published on June 28, 2017, by Tiny Haynes, Gianluca Tramacere, Gregor Petri and Ross Winser, for the fifth consecutive year based on its “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.”

VMware Premier Cloud Provider Partner: VMware Americas and Global Cloud Provider Partner of the Year for 2016

The 2017 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Global Service Provider of the Year: 2017 Hewlett Packard Enterprise U.S. Service Provider award winner for Customer Excellence

Partners – Hosting Review CenturyLink

HPE Partner Ready for Service Providers Program : Provides access to HPE customers to services on HPE infrastructure and technologies. Services include managed hosting, storage, cloud, application services, big data solutions, and colocation. It provides compelling value for organizations seeking hybrid IT solutions.

VMware leveraging a standard operating environment: Help customers to manage, connect and secure their entire application portfolio across clouds and devices

