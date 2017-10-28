Latest News and Hosting Review CirrusHosting

Hosting Review CirrusHosting
Company Introduction – Hosting Review CirrusHosting
Key Selling Points
- BBB member with an A+ rating
A top-notch Canadian web hosting company
Parent Company: Cirrus Tech Ltd.
Headquarters: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Establishment: 1999
Executive
CEO: Ali Mirdamadi
Services Offered – Hosting Review CirrusHosting
- Secured and fast loading websites and applications
- VPS and Dedicated Servers
- Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)
- Optimized SSD-based WordPress hosting: Automated updates, enhanced security, and automatic backups
Hosting Resources: Unlimited bandwidth
Other Services Offered
- Free domain name on 1+ year subscribed plans
- Email Filtering powered by SpamExperts
- Free SSL provided by Let’s Encrypt
- Free migration
Customers – Hosting Review CirrusHosting
Target Customers: Canadian businesses and around the world.
What for Customers?
- Affordable, dependable, reliable and easily upgradable hosting services
- Full-featured hosting solutions on latest technology
- The highest level of customer satisfaction
Support: 24.7.365 by professionals
Uptime: 100%
Latest News – Hosting Review CirrusHosting
- (October 27, 2017) Unveils New Enterprise-Class WordPress Hosting Solutions with expanded offering