Latest News and Hosting Review CirrusHosting

A top-notch Canadian web hosting company Parent Company: Cirrus Tech Ltd. Headquarters: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Establishment: 1999 Executive CEO: Ali Mirdamadi Services Offered – Hosting Review CirrusHosting Secured and fast loading websites and applications

VPS and Dedicated Servers

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Optimized SSD-based WordPress hosting: Automated updates, enhanced security, and automatic backups Hosting Resources: Unlimited bandwidth Other Services Offered Free domain name on 1+ year subscribed plans

Email Filtering powered by SpamExperts

Free SSL provided by Let’s Encrypt

Free migration Customers – Hosting Review CirrusHosting Target Customers: Canadian businesses and around the world. What for Customers? Affordable, dependable, reliable and easily upgradable hosting services

Full-featured hosting solutions on latest technology

