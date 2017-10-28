Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community offering latest technology news and updates with investigative insight analysis of computer and Hosting world

You are here: Home / hosting / Latest News and Hosting Review CirrusHosting

Latest News and Hosting Review CirrusHosting

By Modified on: Published on : Leave a Comment

Hosting Review CirrusHosting

Company Introduction – Hosting Review CirrusHosting

Key Selling Points

  • BBB member with an A+ rating
    A top-notch Canadian web hosting company

Parent Company: Cirrus Tech Ltd.

Headquarters: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Establishment: 1999

Executive

CEO: Ali Mirdamadi

Services Offered – Hosting Review CirrusHosting

  • Secured and fast loading websites and applications
  • VPS and Dedicated Servers
  • Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)
  • Optimized SSD-based WordPress hosting: Automated updates, enhanced security, and automatic backups

Hosting Resources: Unlimited bandwidth

Other Services Offered

  • Free domain name on 1+ year subscribed plans
  • Email Filtering powered by SpamExperts
  • Free SSL provided by Let’s Encrypt
  • Free migration

Customers – Hosting Review CirrusHosting

Target Customers: Canadian businesses and around the world.

What for Customers?

  • Affordable, dependable, reliable and easily upgradable hosting services
  • Full-featured hosting solutions on latest technology
  • The highest level of customer satisfaction

Support: 24.7.365 by professionals

Uptime: 100%

Latest News – Hosting Review CirrusHosting

  • (October 27, 2017) Unveils New Enterprise-Class WordPress Hosting Solutions with expanded offering
%d bloggers like this: