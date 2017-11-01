Home / hosting / Latest News and Hosting Review Cloudways You are here:Latest News and Hosting Review Cloudways

Latest News and Hosting Review Cloudways Hosting Review Cloudways Company Introduction – Hosting Review Cloudways Key Selling Points Leading cloud hosting platform for development and deployment of PHP-based CMS, e-commerce stores, and web apps

Combining the strength of Nginx, Varnish, Apache, and Memcached, the formula ensures that websites load 100% faster.

Free Server Management

300% faster performance compared to other cloud platforms due to its cutting-edge ThunderStack hosting technology with HTTP/2 and advance caching systems. Establishment: 2011 Executive Co-founder: Aaqib Gadit Address: Cloudways 52 Springvale, Pope Pius XII Street, Mosta MST2653, Malta Mosta Malta Services Offered – Hosting Review Cloudways Managed cloud hosting To deploy web applications on leading infrastructure providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Vultr, DigitalOcean, KYUP, and Linode.

The platform provides: 50+ one-click features, browser-based SSH, free SSL certificates, Git, and staging areas

Plan Starts at $7 per month Other Services Offered CloudwaysBot: The friendly Bot generates notifications within the platform. It informs users about server and app detailed insights on a timely basis. Customers – Hosting Review Cloudways Target Customers: business websites, interactive blogs, e-commerce stores, web applications, Developers, designers, and web media agencies, digital agencies and high-profile eCommerce websites What for Customers? Affordable and Ultra-fast hosting

Free SSL (Let's Encrypt), free sub-domain-based staging areas, free SMTP addon, and free WordPress automated migrations.

Fast performance and affordable plans

High-quality, Reliable, cost-effective and Managed cloud infrastructure

Freedom of choice to customers to deploy applications with complete peace of mind Support: 24.7.365 via Live Chat and Support tickets Uptime: 99.99% Latest News – Hosting Review Cloudways (October 31, 2017) Integrates Linode as sixth cloud infrastructure provider to increases cloud hosting options.

(May 11, 2017) Cloudways Introduces Multi-Domain Protection Through Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates to simplify SSL deployment and management. It would protect multiple domains with a single certificate without any cost.

Performance improvements for SSL-protected (HTTPS) websites using Varnish Compatibility. The company has integrated with Let's Encrypt SSL certificate authority, which allows site owners to deploy free SSL certificates on supported apps. Content delivery gets faster with the updated rules of Varnish cache on ThunderStack, web apps slashing loading time, resource allocation optimized at the server-end.

