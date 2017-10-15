Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review Hostway

Hosting Review Hostway

About – Hosting Review Hostway

Key Selling Points

  • Leader in managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions
  • Specialist in compliant cloud hosting solutions
  • First and largest Microsoft Certified Gold Partners

Parent Company: Hostway Services, Inc.

Data Center

  • 10 world-class data center
  • SSAE 16 and ISO 27001
  • strict compliance such as PCI, and HIPAA

Austin

  • an industry-leading, state-of-the-art facility
  • most advanced infrastructure technology
  • offers utmost redundancy, resiliency, and reliability
  • N+1 backup power generators
  • 2N chillers with N+1 computer room air handler
  • Redundant A/B power to each rack
  • Multi-port interconnect architecture for 100 Gb/s routing
  • Redundant 10 Gb switch ports for every device
  • Dedicated channel for out-of-band management on network devices
  • Seven tier 1 network carriers for seamless connectivity across sites and to other hypercloud vendors
  • Dual power feeds throughout using redundant substations
  • Two-factor authentication throughout, including biometrics
  • Diverse electrical and fiber power sources secured in underground vaults, with only underground access
  • Five barriers to physical entry to all devices

Offices: Chicago and San Antonio

  • 401 E. Sonterra BLVD., San Antonio, TX
  • 211 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL

Executive

President & CEO: Emil Sayegh

Services Provided – Hosting Review Hostway

  • Managed Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Web Hosting and Email and Applications
  • Specific focus on Azure-based cloud computing resources
  • Option to deploy Core DNA on a dedicated private cloud for enterprise customers requiring high levels of security for compliance with regulations.
  • Managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions

Customers – Hosting Review Hostway

Target Customers

  • asset-lite, mid-market, and e-commerce focused organizations
  • enterprise and business customers across the globe
  • software companies including healthcare, SaaS and e-commerce focused organizations

No. of Customers: 500,000+ across six geographically diverse datacenters

What for Customers?

  • deliver reliable, secure and scalable private cloud, managed server, and hybrid cloud hosting solutions
  • Cutting-edge hosting environment with innovative solutions
  • Stringently secure and complaint
  • high-performance, efficient and high-uptime with maximum availability

Support: 24.7.365. High levels of knowledge and support

