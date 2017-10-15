Home / hosting / Latest News and Hosting Review Hostway You are here:Latest News and Hosting Review Hostway

Hosting Review Hostway About – Hosting Review Hostway Key Selling Points Leader in managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions

Specialist in compliant cloud hosting solutions

First and largest Microsoft Certified Gold Partners Parent Company: Hostway Services, Inc. Data Center 10 world-class data center

SSAE 16 and ISO 27001

strict compliance such as PCI, and HIPAA Austin an industry-leading, state-of-the-art facility

most advanced infrastructure technology

offers utmost redundancy, resiliency, and reliability

N+1 backup power generators

2N chillers with N+1 computer room air handler

Redundant A/B power to each rack

Multi-port interconnect architecture for 100 Gb/s routing

Redundant 10 Gb switch ports for every device

Dedicated channel for out-of-band management on network devices

Seven tier 1 network carriers for seamless connectivity across sites and to other hypercloud vendors

Dual power feeds throughout using redundant substations

Two-factor authentication throughout, including biometrics

Diverse electrical and fiber power sources secured in underground vaults, with only underground access

Five barriers to physical entry to all devices Offices: Chicago and San Antonio 401 E. Sonterra BLVD., San Antonio, TX

211 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL Executive President & CEO: Emil Sayegh Services Provided – Hosting Review Hostway Managed Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Web Hosting and Email and Applications

Specific focus on Azure-based cloud computing resources

Option to deploy Core DNA on a dedicated private cloud for enterprise customers requiring high levels of security for compliance with regulations.

Managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions Customers – Hosting Review Hostway

Target Customers asset-lite, mid-market, and e-commerce focused organizations

enterprise and business customers across the globe

software companies including healthcare, SaaS and e-commerce focused organizations No. of Customers: 500,000+ across six geographically diverse datacenters What for Customers? deliver reliable, secure and scalable private cloud, managed server, and hybrid cloud hosting solutions

Cutting-edge hosting environment with innovative solutions

Stringently secure and complaint

