Latest News and Hosting Review Hostway

Key Selling Points
- Leader in managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions
- Specialist in compliant cloud hosting solutions
- First and largest Microsoft Certified Gold Partners
Parent Company: Hostway Services, Inc.
Data Center
- 10 world-class data center
- SSAE 16 and ISO 27001
- strict compliance such as PCI, and HIPAA
Austin
- an industry-leading, state-of-the-art facility
- most advanced infrastructure technology
- offers utmost redundancy, resiliency, and reliability
- N+1 backup power generators
- 2N chillers with N+1 computer room air handler
- Redundant A/B power to each rack
- Multi-port interconnect architecture for 100 Gb/s routing
- Redundant 10 Gb switch ports for every device
- Dedicated channel for out-of-band management on network devices
- Seven tier 1 network carriers for seamless connectivity across sites and to other hypercloud vendors
- Dual power feeds throughout using redundant substations
- Two-factor authentication throughout, including biometrics
- Diverse electrical and fiber power sources secured in underground vaults, with only underground access
- Five barriers to physical entry to all devices
Offices: Chicago and San Antonio
- 401 E. Sonterra BLVD., San Antonio, TX
- 211 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL
Executive
President & CEO: Emil Sayegh
Services Provided – Hosting Review Hostway
- Managed Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Web Hosting and Email and Applications
- Specific focus on Azure-based cloud computing resources
- Option to deploy Core DNA on a dedicated private cloud for enterprise customers requiring high levels of security for compliance with regulations.
- Managed cloud infrastructure and application hosting solutions
Customers – Hosting Review Hostway
Target Customers
- asset-lite, mid-market, and e-commerce focused organizations
- enterprise and business customers across the globe
- software companies including healthcare, SaaS and e-commerce focused organizations
No. of Customers: 500,000+ across six geographically diverse datacenters
What for Customers?
- deliver reliable, secure and scalable private cloud, managed server, and hybrid cloud hosting solutions
- Cutting-edge hosting environment with innovative solutions
- Stringently secure and complaint
- high-performance, efficient and high-uptime with maximum availability
Support: 24.7.365. High levels of knowledge and support
