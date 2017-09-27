Latest News and Hosting Review LeaseWeb

Hosting Review LeaseWeb
About – Hosting Review LeaseWeb
Key Selling Points
- A leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider
Establishment:1997
Executive
CEO and co-founder: Con Zwinkels
CEO: Lex Boost
CTO: Svenja de Vos
Datacenter: 17 data centers located in Europe, Asia, and North America with a total capacity of more than 5.5Tbps and 2.5 Tbps peak performance
Services Offered – Hosting Review LeaseWeb
- Service (IaaS) provider, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Hosting, Colocation, Dedicated Hosting, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services
- 80,000 servers under management
- Provides infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services
- Subsidiaries: LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V. (“LeaseWeb Netherlands”), LeaseWeb USA, Inc. (“LeaseWeb USA”), LeaseWeb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“LeaseWeb Asia”), LeaseWeb CDN B.V. (“LeaseWeb CDN”), and LeaseWeb Deutschland GmbH (“LeaseWeb Germany”)
Customers – Hosting Review LeaseWeb
Target Customers: SMB's to Enterprises
No. of Customers: 17,500
What for Customers?
- The customers get delighted with the highest level of service and a diverse cloud portfolio.
- Acronis Backup data protection solution Ensures business continuity by protecting their files, applications, and operating systems. Hence, provides a fast, scalable and reliable solution. Allows customers to easily incorporate into a hybrid IT infrastructure including, bare metal servers, dedicated servers, virtual private servers (VPS), and cloud environments.
- Active Protection feature that protects businesses against ransomware attacks
Support: 24.7.365 technical support and customer service
Uptime: 99.999%
Achievements/Awards – Hosting Review LeaseWeb
- (July 11, 2017) The company recognized as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting in Europe based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
Latest News – Hosting Review LeaseWeb
- (September 25, 2017) Announced availability of high-performance cloud-based backup capabilities in partnership with Acronis