Latest News and Hosting Review LeaseWeb

Key Selling Points

A leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider

Establishment:1997

Executive

CEO and co-founder: Con Zwinkels

CEO: Lex Boost

CTO: Svenja de Vos

Datacenter: 17 data centers located in Europe, Asia, and North America with a total capacity of more than 5.5Tbps and 2.5 Tbps peak performance

Services Offered – Hosting Review LeaseWeb

Service (IaaS) provider, Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Hosting, Colocation, Dedicated Hosting, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services

80,000 servers under management

Provides infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services

Subsidiaries: LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V. (“LeaseWeb Netherlands”), LeaseWeb USA, Inc. (“LeaseWeb USA”), LeaseWeb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“LeaseWeb Asia”), LeaseWeb CDN B.V. (“LeaseWeb CDN”), and LeaseWeb Deutschland GmbH (“LeaseWeb Germany”)

Customers – Hosting Review LeaseWeb

Target Customers: SMB's to Enterprises

No. of Customers: 17,500

What for Customers?

The customers get delighted with the highest level of service and a diverse cloud portfolio.

Acronis Backup data protection solution Ensures business continuity by protecting their files, applications, and operating systems. Hence, provides a fast, scalable and reliable solution. Allows customers to easily incorporate into a hybrid IT infrastructure including, bare metal servers, dedicated servers, virtual private servers (VPS), and cloud environments.

Active Protection feature that protects businesses against ransomware attacks

Support: 24.7.365 technical support and customer service

Uptime: 99.999%

Achievements/Awards – Hosting Review LeaseWeb

(July 11, 2017) The company recognized as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting in Europe based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Latest News – Hosting Review LeaseWeb

(September 25, 2017) Announced availability of high-performance cloud-based backup capabilities in partnership with Acronis

