Hosting Review – MediaTemple

Key Selling Points

The company's build approach “always up, always fast, always easy and always human.”

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Services Offered

Grid-based shared hosting service, which starts from $30/mon.

WordPress Hosting, starting price $20/mon with a 1-click installation.

VPS, AWS cloud, and managed hosting options

Other Services Offered: 30-day file backups, at least 1TB bandwidth, malware detection and removal, and custom dashboards.

Establishment: 1998

Target Customers

web designers, developers, app publishers, creative agencies, and enterprises.

The company clients range from top tier web designers, favorite blogs, and online creative communities, to global advertising agencies and major brands.

No. of Customers: 125,000+ people and businesses in 100 countries rely on our web and cloud hosting services to power over one million websites.

Establishment: 1998 by Demian Sellfors and John Carey. In 2013 it got acquired by GoDaddy and keep it operating as an independent company.

Executive

Vice President Marketing: Lou Kikos

Customer Support

U.S.-based customer support available 24.7.365

Available via live chats, around-the-clock phone lines, and email. Incredible knowledge base, which allows you to resolve almost any issue on your own.

What for Customers?

Greater performance and reliability Removes the risk of traffic bottlenecks by providing dedicated resource container (RAM & Storage) for user's databases.

Enhanced speed and security: Provides tools such as Web application firewall (WAF), malware monitoring and removal for up to five sites, and global Content Delivery Network (CDN).

Setting and managing a website is comfortable with fully optimized custom control panels.

Latest News

(July 19, 2017) Announced partnership with SoDA Community as exclusive Hosting Partner . The company would participate in a broad range of member programs and thought leadership initiatives, including SoDA's Global member meeting for agency founders and principals, the SoDA Academy for agency practice leaders, The SoDA Report trend publication and more. The Media temple would provide a digital strategy (ideas, resources) to SoDA's members and bring their vision to life. SoDA : A member based global network and voice for digital business leaders, entrepreneurs, creative visionaries, and technology innovators. The community works hand-in-hand with partners to accelerate the growth and success of some of the world’s leading digital agencies, production studios and digital product and service design consultancies. Thus, creating the future of marketing and digital experiences. It enables collaboration between member companies by providing leadership, platform infrastructure, processes, and products.

(April 12, 2017) Media Temple added a new tier to Grid its New Managed Shared Hosting for Database-Intensive Websites primarily e-commerce.

