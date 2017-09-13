Latest News and Hosting Review Milesweb

Hosting Review Milesweb

Company Introduction – Hosting Review Milesweb

Key Selling Points:

A Cloud and managed WordPress hosting provider in India

Executive:

Co-Founder & Director: Chinmay Dingore

Founder: Deepak Kori

Parent Company: MilesWeb Internet Services Pvt. Ltd.

Services Offered – Hosting Review Milesweb

Customized hosting solutions, Shared Hosting, Managed Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Server, Cloud Hosting, WordPress Hosting, SSL, and Domain Name Registration Services

Softaculous Auto Installer with their shared hosting cPanel plans to the Indian customers.

Other Services Offered:

Free WHMCS with All Unlimited Reseller Hosting Packages

Free domain reseller account and payment gateway for the reseller hosting clients

Hosting Features: Free SSL certificates, SSD powered hosting, daily backups, and free website migration

Hosting Plans

Web hosting offers great features such as Unlimited Host Domains, Web Site Builder, cPanel Control Panel, 1 Click Install of Apps like WordPress, Joomla, etc., No agreement, Free Dedicated SSL, Softaculous & SEO, Unlimited FTP Accounts, Free Email Accounts, Money back guarantee, etc. Add ons are SSL Certificate, Sitelock, Dedicated IP and much more.

Reseller hosting offers Dedicated IP & Private SSL for free, host unlimited domains, Windows or Linux, cPanel –Plesk/WHM, No Contract, etc.

Windows hosting offers Plesk Control Panel, 30 Days money back guarantee, no contract, Domain Name, E-Mail accounts & Instant setup for free, Unlimited SQL Databases, ASP and ASP.NET Support with others.

cPanel hosting offers free dedicated SSL, free domain name, free email accounts, PHP & MY SQL, E-Commerce Web site builder, SEO & Softaculous tool, unlimited FTP Accounts, installation of apps without any contract & with daily backups & money back guarantee and so many.

Affordable hosting plans offers Free Web Site Builder, cPanel Control Panel,1 Click Install WordPress, Joomla, etc. without any Contract, instant hosting, softaculous, daily backups.

Customers – Hosting Review Milesweb

What for Customer?

Provider of simple, user-friendly, flexible and affordable web hosting services

The reseller hosting packages powered with LiteSpeed provides lightning fast hosting speed. Hence, 20x times faster website performance.

Target Customers: small, medium and enterprise businesses

Support: 24.7.365

Uptime: 100% SLA

Latest News

(January 09, 2017) MilesWeb now offers Webuzo as the Control Panel for Managed WordPress solution

