Latest News and Hosting Review OVH cheapest VPS provider

Key Selling Points – Hosting Review OVH

Top most and cheapest VPS and dedicated server provider

Third largest infrastructure cloud provider in the world based on physical services.

Offer an infrastructure-as-a-service using bare-metal cloud and hosted private cloud products

No. 1 web hosting company in France and second-largest in Europe.

Recommended for its CMS, e-commerce, flexible control panel, hosting options and reliance.

By default customers, websites encrypted with free SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) authorized by the open-source Let’s Encrypt authority. It is provided as a part of standard web hosting packages.

Services Offered: VPS Solutions, dedicated servers, shared and cloud hosting, domain registration, and VoIP services, Public Cloud service, dedicated infrastructure

Other Services Offered: anti-DDoS protection to all customers free of charge

VPS Classic: on Linux, with 64-bit OpenVZ virtualization. It features 1- 4 vCore CPU, 1 – 8GB RAM, 10 – 100GB RAID 10 hard drive, up to 10TB data transfer. Also, 1 IPv4 and 1 IPv6 IP address KVM, RESTful API, default web control panel, full root access. Furthermore, unlimited reboot and reinstallation at any time and weekly backup.

VPS Cloud: on both Linux and Windows

OVH Dedicated trio plans: Enterprise, Hosting and Infrastructure. It offers boosted RAM and CPU, 256 IPs with no monthly fees. Furthermore, Licenses Windows and various panel licenses, 256 IPs with no monthly fees, vRack and network included

No. of Data Centers: more than 260,000 servers in 11 countries. Data centers located in Poland, Warsaw

Headquarters: France

Executives

CEO: Octave Klaba

Establishment: 1999

Hosting Review OVH – Customers

No. of Customers: 1 million customers in 17 countries

Target Customers: Developers

What for Customers?

Powerful, competitive and flexible plans

Services protected by physical and logical security systems, including the company's anti-DDoS system.

Stable connections, the users face low latency rates.

By the usage of liquid server cooling system, OVH committed to reducing energy consumption in data centers. This reduces the cost of powering the servers and the benefits passed on to clients.

Security includes 24-hour backup and snapshots along with data monitoring and reports.

No binding and long-term contracts to restrain customers to select and choose the best provider.

Uptime: 99.99%

Support: 24.7.365 with 5 minutes response time through phone and email

Money-Back Guarantee: – (NA)

Latest News – Hosting Review OVH

(August 10, 2017) Launched Public Cloud service in Warsaw, based on the provider's external infrastructure, encompassing computing power and disk space with on-demand services. An hourly billing option offered, starting at EUR 0.056 an hour-plus VAT. Compatible with OpenStack technologies, the service allows fast and automatic migration. It would broaden the products range of dedicated servers and VPS SSD.

OVH will be investing $47 million to establish its first U.S. data center. Also, North American headquarters, in Fauquier County, Va.

The company has setup shop in Equinix's Sydney data center.

OVH is gearing up to launch its first availability zone in Sydney, Australia.

It has setup an office in Melbourne and Singapore in one of Telstra's new data centers.

