Latest News and Hosting Review QuadraNet

Renowned and industry-leading supplier of dedicated servers, cluster management, and complex hosting solutions. Services Offered: dedicated servers, colocation, and data center solutions Establishment: 2001 Headquarters: LA Telecom Center building in Los Angeles, CA. Data Center: Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago. Executive VP of Sales: Dustin Cisneros Latest News (August 01, 2017) Released IMP, a highly-anticipated Intelligent Monitoring Platform. The proactive support management and diagnostic platform would enhance company's managed hosting service quality. It features a host of powerful tools and valuable administration data. IMP would provide a persistent real-time stream of insightful operational-health detail. It would recognize unique role requirements of the server. That then logically executes systematic and beneficial server adjustments.

