Home / hosting / Latest News and Hosting Review Servermania You are here:Latest News and Hosting Review Servermania

Latest News and Hosting Review Servermania Hosting Review Servermania About – Hosting Review Servermania Key Selling Point A leading provider of a bare metal server hosting and high-availability cloud hosting platforms

Cost Effective for Quality Services along with feature-filled Surge Control Panel

Renowned for wide-ranging dynamic hosting solutions

Server Mania Empowers all Clients through ‘Cutting-Edge Technology' backed up with superior customer service, irrespective of client budget or needs.

Best infrastructures in the industry that includes Network, Security, Data Centers, and hardware. Establishment: 2002 Executive CEO: Kevin Blanchard

Director IT: Jay Caissie Address:

Server Mania Inc

560 Arvin Ave #2B

888-237-6637

Stoney Creek, ON (CANADA) L8E 5P1 Data Centers: 4 state-of-the-art data centers located all over the United States, Montreal, Canada Services Offered – Hosting Review Servermania Fully customizable Web Hosting Security-focused Managed server hosting provider Fully customizable dedicated, Hybrid Smart Servers, colocation

Cloud Servers, VPS (Virtual Private Servers) Other Hosting Services Backup Services, DDoS Protection, and IP Transit services

Network configuration, firewall installation and configuration, security hardening, and server security reviews and consultation Customer – Hosting Review Servermania What for Customers? Enterprise-level service at an unbeatable cost

Ensure complete customer satisfaction and care through regular surveys to ensure complete customer satisfaction and care.

The company offers fast, reliable and innovative high-performance infrastructure hosting platform

Help businesses to build and maintain secure infrastructure for their applications. It allows business owners to focus their attention on the growth of their core business. Uptime: 100% SLA Support: 24.7.365 by a rapid response team Latest News – Hosting Review Servermania (September 29, 2017) Warned Startups of the risks and highlights the danger posed by inexpert Server Administrators to manage vital infrastructure. They make easily avoidable errors while configuring servers and architecting networks.

The company discovered spam server with a huge cache of over 80 million email addresses and passwords. Used to distribute malware spam, namely the Ursnif banking trojan.

Many of which stolen from security breaches at major internet service providers, SaaS companies, and social networks services with improperly secured servers.

The company discovered spam server with a huge cache of over 80 million email addresses and passwords. Used to distribute malware spam, namely the Ursnif banking trojan. Many of which stolen from security breaches at major internet service providers, SaaS companies, and social networks services with improperly secured servers. (June 05, 2017) ServerMania added a new Montreal, Canada data center to its range of North American infrastructure hosting locations. The data center is Tier 3 and has the capacity up to 4,000 cabinets, 50 Megawatts of power, and 9 data halls. The company can deploy bare metal servers at a rate of up to 20 cabinets in 24 hours for colocation customers. Canadian privacy laws — including PIPEDA — are compliant with the EU's strict privacy laws. Canada's Safe Data Residency status makes storing European data in the Montreal facility straightforward and free to collect and store European data without risk.

(Toronto, PRWEB, January 12, 2017) Introduced a new range of high-performance dedicated servers based engineered to support the most demanding enterprise workloads.

(Toronto, PRWEB, January 12, 2017) Introduced a based engineered to support the most demanding enterprise workloads. Based on the Dual Intel Xeon E5–2699v4 processor with 44 cores and up to 55MB of SmartCache, 64GB of RAM, and either four 2TB hard drives or four 240GB SSDs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading... Related

You must log in to post a comment.