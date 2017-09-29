Latest News and Hosting Review SiteColo

Hosting Review SiteColo

About – Hosting Review SiteColo

Key Selling Points

PCI DSS compliant and places a heavy focus on customer data security.

Fastest growing web hosting company

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Operations Center: Denver, Colorado

Parent Company: Wadsworth Littleton, LLC

Executive

President: Jason Jersey

Services Offered – Hosting Review SiteColo

Managed cloud hosting and domain registration

Managed cloud hosting plans start at $9.95 per month

Site Builder: To easily and quickly create stunning landing pages, capture pages, and the growing market segment of single page websites. Simple enough for an amateur to use, yet powerful. Helps businesses to create custom pages to support various promotions, social campaigns, or even paid ad.

Customer – Hosting Review SiteColo

Target Customers: notable car manufacturers, dealers, fitness centers, rehabs, and notable religious organizations

Customer Retention and satisfaction rate: 99%

What for Customers?

Best Customer Experience: Provides safer, faster, and more efficient web hosting experience. Furthermore, provides utmost flexibility.

Provides efficient and cost-effective solutions

zero downtime stable network

Free SSL certificate for all domains.

Free content delivery networks (CDN) built into the platform for quick website load.

Innovative: Developing proprietary technology used to drive customer success.

Support: 24.7.365

Latest News – Hosting Review SiteColo

(September 28, 2017) Acquired Landing Page Platform MuchPages and would be a single largest shareholder at 70%. The drag and drop page builder of MuchPages would offer significant value to its customers.

(April 05, 2017) Artificial Intelligence Improves Web Hosting Experience For SiteColo Customers by managing customer workloads and dedicated resources, such as CPU, memory, and I/O and heighten security for better cloud hosting services. It can predict spikes in traffic and handles scaling as necessary to ensure customer websites are always online and fast.

Like this: Like Loading...