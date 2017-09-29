Latest News and Hosting Review SiteColo

Hosting Review SiteColo
About
Key Selling Points
- PCI DSS compliant and places a heavy focus on customer data security.
- Fastest growing web hosting company
Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois
Operations Center: Denver, Colorado
Parent Company: Wadsworth Littleton, LLC
Executive
President: Jason Jersey
Services Offered
Managed cloud hosting and domain registration
Managed cloud hosting plans start at $9.95 per month
Site Builder: To easily and quickly create stunning landing pages, capture pages, and the growing market segment of single page websites. Simple enough for an amateur to use, yet powerful. Helps businesses to create custom pages to support various promotions, social campaigns, or even paid ad.
Customer
Target Customers: notable car manufacturers, dealers, fitness centers, rehabs, and notable religious organizations
Customer Retention and satisfaction rate: 99%
What for Customers?
- Best Customer Experience: Provides safer, faster, and more efficient web hosting experience. Furthermore, provides utmost flexibility.
- Provides efficient and cost-effective solutions
- zero downtime stable network
- Free SSL certificate for all domains.
- Free content delivery networks (CDN) built into the platform for quick website load.
- Innovative: Developing proprietary technology used to drive customer success.
Support: 24.7.365
Latest News
- (September 28, 2017) Acquired Landing Page Platform MuchPages and would be a single largest shareholder at 70%. The drag and drop page builder of MuchPages would offer significant value to its customers.
- (April 05, 2017) Artificial Intelligence Improves Web Hosting Experience For SiteColo Customers by managing customer workloads and dedicated resources, such as CPU, memory, and I/O and heighten security for better cloud hosting services. It can predict spikes in traffic and handles scaling as necessary to ensure customer websites are always online and fast.