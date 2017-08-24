Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community offering latest technology news and updates with investigative insight analysis of computer and Hosting world

You are here: Home / Hosting Services / Latest News and Hosting Review SiteValley

Latest News and Hosting Review SiteValley

By Modified on: Published on : Leave a Comment

Hosting Review SiteValley

Hosting Review SiteValley – ComHosting Review SiteValleypany Overview

Key Selling Points

  • A reliable provider of Cheap Web Hosting Services

Services Offered: Shared hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated Servers hosting, Newbie hosting and unmanaged VPS hosting

O.S Offered: CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, Gentoo and Slackware

Other Services Offered

  • SSL certificates
  • control panels such as Webuzo, DirectAdmin, cPanel or Plesk

Data Center: US and France

The company connects with multiple network connectivity data centers by using multiple high capacity lines.

Hosting Review SiteValley – Customers

Target Customers: Small, medium and large scale organizations

What for Customers?

  • Hosting services offered on latest hardware
  • The company data center provides State of the art IP architecture. It ensures routing, reliable networks, maximum security, robust infrastructure and redundant switching.
  • A network is built to adjust high availability demands of e-commerce websites and applications.
  • Deliver secure and dependable hosting solutions, for data privacy.
  • Reliable, stable and scalable hosting plans
  • The company ensures regular backups to prevent accidental deletion or hacking instances

Uptime: 99.9%
Support: 24.7.365 friendly support via chat, phone, and email

Money-back Guarantee: 30-days

Hosting Review SiteValley – Latest News

  • Software update scheduled for 12th July 2015, from 12.00-1.00 (GMT). This maintenance will influence OpenVZ carrier usvz04. Estimated time does not exceed 60 minutes.
  • SiteValley has scheduled its site maintenance on July, 19th 2015 from 4.00-5.00am (GMT). Live chat option will not be available during these times. However, users can use-mail and ticket system for support issues.
%d bloggers like this: