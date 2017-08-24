Latest News and Hosting Review SiteValley

Hosting Review SiteValley
Hosting Review SiteValley – Company Overview
Key Selling Points
- A reliable provider of Cheap Web Hosting Services
Services Offered: Shared hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated Servers hosting, Newbie hosting and unmanaged VPS hosting
O.S Offered: CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, Gentoo and Slackware
Other Services Offered
- SSL certificates
- control panels such as Webuzo, DirectAdmin, cPanel or Plesk
Data Center: US and France
The company connects with multiple network connectivity data centers by using multiple high capacity lines.
Hosting Review SiteValley – Customers
Target Customers: Small, medium and large scale organizations
What for Customers?
- Hosting services offered on latest hardware
- The company data center provides State of the art IP architecture. It ensures routing, reliable networks, maximum security, robust infrastructure and redundant switching.
- A network is built to adjust high availability demands of e-commerce websites and applications.
- Deliver secure and dependable hosting solutions, for data privacy.
- Reliable, stable and scalable hosting plans
- The company ensures regular backups to prevent accidental deletion or hacking instances
Uptime: 99.9%
Support: 24.7.365 friendly support via chat, phone, and email
Money-back Guarantee: 30-days
Hosting Review SiteValley – Latest News
- Software update scheduled for 12th July 2015, from 12.00-1.00 (GMT). This maintenance will influence OpenVZ carrier usvz04. Estimated time does not exceed 60 minutes.
- SiteValley has scheduled its site maintenance on July, 19th 2015 from 4.00-5.00am (GMT). Live chat option will not be available during these times. However, users can use-mail and ticket system for support issues.