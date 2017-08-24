Home / Hosting Services / Latest News and Hosting Review SiteValley You are here:Latest News and Hosting Review SiteValley

Latest News and Hosting Review SiteValley Hosting Review SiteValley Hosting Review SiteValley – Com pany Overview Key Selling Points A reliable provider of Cheap Web Hosting Services Services Offered: Shared hosting, VPS hosting, Dedicated Servers hosting, Newbie hosting and unmanaged VPS hosting O.S Offered: CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, Gentoo and Slackware Other Services Offered SSL certificates

control panels such as Webuzo, DirectAdmin, cPanel or Plesk Data Center: US and France The company connects with multiple network connectivity data centers by using multiple high capacity lines. Hosting Review SiteValley – Customers Target Customers: Small, medium and large scale organizations What for Customers? Hosting services offered on latest hardware

The company data center provides State of the art IP architecture. It ensures routing, reliable networks, maximum security, robust infrastructure and redundant switching.

A network is built to adjust high availability demands of e-commerce websites and applications.

Deliver secure and dependable hosting solutions, for data privacy.

Reliable, stable and scalable hosting plans

The company ensures regular backups to prevent accidental deletion or hacking instances Uptime: 99.9%

Support: 24.7.365 friendly support via chat, phone, and email Money-back Guarantee: 30-days Hosting Review SiteValley – Latest News Software update scheduled for 12th July 2015, from 12.00-1.00 (GMT). This maintenance will influence OpenVZ carrier usvz04. Estimated time does not exceed 60 minutes.

