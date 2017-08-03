Latest News and Hosting Review – Unisecure

Key Selling Points: Leading data center service provider in the US

Services Offered: Managed and unmanaged VPS Packages (on both Linux and Windows), Dedicated Hosting, Data Center Services, Disaster Recovery Services, and Cloud Server Hosting, Colocation Services.

Other Services Offered: colocation services, 1U server colocation, rack colocation, load-balanced servers, migration services, disaster recovery

Establishment: 1996

Data Center Location: Philadelphia, US

Discount Available: 10% Off On All VPS Hosting Packages

Premium Hosting Plan: Cost $19/mon.

Support

24.7.365 by skilled technicians

server administration proactive server monitoring

Executives:

Business Head: Joselin H

Vice Presiden: Benjamin

No. of Employees: 650 experienced professionals

No. of Customers: 50,000 clients worldwide, including a few Fortune 500 organizations

Target Customers: Businesses requiring virtualized environment

Uptime Guarantee: 99.995%

Latest News

(August 02, 2017) Offered 15% Discount On Cloud Server Hosting Services for new customers and existing customers shifting to Cloud Computing Services. The discount is applicable for the whole month of August 2017.

Introduced Dial-to-Order Services at Philadelphia Data Center in the US to facilitate quicker purchase web hosting services via call. Company's staff processes the order and help in finding the right solution according to business needs.

Unisecure has cut pricing of its hosting plans by 20% to its Global Customers (Philadelphia, USA., June 29, 2016)

