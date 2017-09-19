Latest News and Hosting Review Veeble

Hosting Review Veeble

Company Overview – Hosting Review Veeble

Key Selling Points

Major Web hosting player from India to the USA

Services Offered: Windows & Linux hosting and dedicated servers, domain services

Establishment: 2009

Address

Company: Veeble Softtech (P) Ltd

Telphone: 91-484-4060025 , –

Address: Infopark TBC

Sector-E, JNI Stadium

Kaloor

Data Center: UK, Netherlands, and Germany

Services Offered – Hosting Review Veeble

Hosting Resources

Dedicated Hosting: Bare Metal Linux or Full Managed Linux server

offers a vast range of 4 core, six core, 12 core and 20 core processors

different size of DDR3 RAMs starting from 8 GB to staggering 128 GB RAM

dual core, Quad core or Hexacore server

price plan vary with each customizable configuration

Customers – Hosting Review Veeble

No. of Customers: 5000+ clients and 20k websites

Target Customers: The US and India

What for Customers?

Weaving the Web : Making technological contributions in rising trends of the internet industry.

Customers can choose from wide range of Servers and services.

Quality and Reliable hosting solutions

Clients can choose billing cycle

High-performance connectivity and unmetered Bandwidth (no extra charges)

Payment Modes: 8 ways to Pay (PayPal, Credit cards, Perfect Money, Skrill, CashU, Bitcoin, Payza and wire transfer)

Support: 24.7.365 with priority

Uptime: 99.9%

Latest News – Hosting Review Veeble

(September 18, 2017) Expanded its dedicated server lineup to match customer requirements

(August 21, 2017) Launched Simple and reliable VPS Ordering system for Linux and web hosting. The ordering system would include all configuration-settings like domain, server, and add-ons. A customizable slider is provided to add resources as per requirement. Resources include disk space, monthly traffic, accounts and server locations.

