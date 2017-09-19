Latest News and Hosting Review Veeble

Hosting Review Veeble
Company Overview – Hosting Review Veeble
Key Selling Points
- Major Web hosting player from India to the USA
- Services Offered: Windows & Linux hosting and dedicated servers, domain services
Establishment: 2009
Address
Company: Veeble Softtech (P) Ltd
Telphone: 91-484-4060025 , –
Address: Infopark TBC
Sector-E, JNI Stadium
Kaloor
Data Center: UK, Netherlands, and Germany
Services Offered – Hosting Review Veeble
Hosting Resources
Dedicated Hosting: Bare Metal Linux or Full Managed Linux server
- offers a vast range of 4 core, six core, 12 core and 20 core processors
- different size of DDR3 RAMs starting from 8 GB to staggering 128 GB RAM
- dual core, Quad core or Hexacore server
- price plan vary with each customizable configuration
Customers – Hosting Review Veeble
No. of Customers: 5000+ clients and 20k websites
Target Customers: The US and India
What for Customers?
- Weaving the Web: Making technological contributions in rising trends of the internet industry.
- Customers can choose from wide range of Servers and services.
- Quality and Reliable hosting solutions
- Clients can choose billing cycle
- High-performance connectivity and unmetered Bandwidth (no extra charges)
Payment Modes: 8 ways to Pay (PayPal, Credit cards, Perfect Money, Skrill, CashU, Bitcoin, Payza and wire transfer)
Support: 24.7.365 with priority
Uptime: 99.9%
Latest News – Hosting Review Veeble
- (September 18, 2017) Expanded its dedicated server lineup to match customer requirements
- (August 21, 2017) Launched Simple and reliable VPS Ordering system for Linux and web hosting. The ordering system would include all configuration-settings like domain, server, and add-ons. A customizable slider is provided to add resources as per requirement. Resources include disk space, monthly traffic, accounts and server locations.