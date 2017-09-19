Ananova

Latest News and Hosting Review Veeble

Key Selling Points

  • Major Web hosting player from India to the USA
  • Services Offered: Windows & Linux hosting and dedicated servers, domain services

Establishment: 2009

Address

Company: Veeble Softtech (P) Ltd
Telphone: 91-484-4060025 , –
Address: Infopark TBC
Sector-E, JNI Stadium
Kaloor

Data Center: UK, Netherlands, and Germany

Services Offered – Hosting Review Veeble

Hosting Resources

Dedicated Hosting: Bare Metal Linux or Full Managed Linux server

  • offers a vast range of 4 core, six core, 12 core and 20 core processors
  • different size of DDR3 RAMs starting from 8 GB to staggering 128 GB RAM
  • dual core, Quad core or Hexacore server
  • price plan vary with each customizable configuration

Customers – Hosting Review Veeble

No. of Customers: 5000+ clients and 20k websites

Target Customers: The US and India

What for Customers?

  • Weaving the Web: Making technological contributions in rising trends of the internet industry.
  • Customers can choose from wide range of Servers and services.
  • Quality and Reliable hosting solutions
  • Clients can choose billing cycle
  • High-performance connectivity and unmetered Bandwidth (no extra charges)

Payment Modes: 8 ways to Pay (PayPal, Credit cards, Perfect Money, Skrill, CashU, Bitcoin, Payza and wire transfer)

Support: 24.7.365 with priority

Uptime: 99.9%

Latest News – Hosting Review Veeble

  • (September 18, 2017) Expanded its dedicated server lineup to match customer requirements
  • (August 21, 2017) Launched Simple and reliable VPS Ordering system for Linux and web hosting. The ordering system would include all configuration-settings like domain, server, and add-ons. A customizable slider is provided to add resources as per requirement. Resources include disk space, monthly traffic, accounts and server locations.
