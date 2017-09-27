Latest News and Hosting Review ViaWest

Hosting Review ViaWest
About – Hosting Review ViaWest
Key Selling Points
A leading hybrid IT infrastructure provider
No. of Data Centers: 30 across America, Canada, and Europe, The Lone Mountain Data Center (Nevada), five data centers in Colorado
The Compark Data Center
Place: Centennial
Opened in: 2014
Floor Capacity: 278,000 sq. feet
Power Usage Effectiveness: 1.3
Power Density: 1500 watts per sq. foot
Executive
Regional Vice President of Sales: Alex Gerrard
Director Product Management: Michele Corvino
Chief Data Center Officer: Dave Leonard
President and CEO: Nancy Phillips
COO: Peter Strauss
CFO: Michael Keza
CTO: Jason Carolan
CMO: Jeff Gaillard
Senior vice president and general counsel: Joe Guerriero
Vice president of human resources: Anne McCord
Senior vice president of sales: Jason Nance
Services Offered – Hosting Review ViaWest
Cloud, Colocation, compliance services, IT and infrastructure solutions and security solutions
Interconnection, managed solutions and professional services
Cloud solutions include private, public and compliant clouds, disaster recovery, and managed services for public hyperscale cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.
Customers – Hosting Review ViaWest
Number of Customers: 4,200
What for Customers?
- Balancing cost, scalability and security solutions.
- Maximum reliability and flexibility
- Increased connectivity for colocation and cloud services.
Energy efficient with redundant power and physical security.
- Offer a 100Gbps backbone: Provides customers with network options and interconnection capabilities that extend to hundreds of global carrier offerings.
Support: 24.7.365 by a dedicated backbone engineering team, advanced monitoring and alerting tools
Uptime: 100%
Latest News – Hosting Review ViaWest
- (September 26, 2017) Launched 100 Gigabit Network connectivity across nine of its data center and cloud node locations spanning the United States. Locations include Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, and Portland, Ore., and points of presence (POPs) in key carriers hotels in Chicago, New York and Ashburn, Va.
- (April 10, 2017) ViaWest Adds Cloud Node in the Colorado region to Help Rocky Mountain users to access applications more efficiently.
(March 20, 2017) ViaWest Expands Lone Mountain Data Center in North Las Vegas To Accommodate Client Demand For Colocation, Cloud Services, and managed services.
- (BUSINESS WIRE November 01, 2016) AppliedTrust, a ViaWest company, designated as an HITRUST CSF Assessor. The company is approved by HITRUST to evaluate and certify organizations according to the HITRUST CSF, the most widely adopted comprehensive security framework in U.S. healthcare industry.
- ApplieTrust is leading consulting firm that solves hard IT problems using Secure DevOps as a framework. The company focuses on client systems and networks to make them secure, available and perform at peak. The company helps clients to understand threats and requirements, identify risk impact and develop proactive plans for quick remediation such as the HIPAA Security Rule, PCI DSS, NIST, NERC CIP and others.
- Target Customers: financial services, government, healthcare, technology and other industries