Latest News and Hosting Review ViaWest

Key Selling Points

A leading hybrid IT infrastructure provider

No. of Data Centers: 30 across America, Canada, and Europe, The Lone Mountain Data Center (Nevada), five data centers in Colorado

The Compark Data Center

Place: Centennial

Opened in: 2014

Floor Capacity: 278,000 sq. feet

Power Usage Effectiveness: 1.3

Power Density: 1500 watts per sq. foot

Executive

Regional Vice President of Sales: Alex Gerrard

Director Product Management: Michele Corvino

Chief Data Center Officer: Dave Leonard

President and CEO: Nancy Phillips

COO: Peter Strauss

CFO: Michael Keza

CTO: Jason Carolan

CMO: Jeff Gaillard

Senior vice president and general counsel: Joe Guerriero

Vice president of human resources: Anne McCord

Senior vice president of sales: Jason Nance

Services Offered – Hosting Review ViaWest

Cloud, Colocation, compliance services, IT and infrastructure solutions and security solutions

Interconnection, managed solutions and professional services

Cloud solutions include private, public and compliant clouds, disaster recovery, and managed services for public hyperscale cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Customers – Hosting Review ViaWest

Number of Customers: 4,200

What for Customers?

Balancing cost, scalability and security solutions.

Maximum reliability and flexibility

Increased connectivity for colocation and cloud services.

Energy efficient with redundant power and physical security.

Offer a 100Gbps backbone: Provides customers with network options and interconnection capabilities that extend to hundreds of global carrier offerings.

Support: 24.7.365 by a dedicated backbone engineering team, advanced monitoring and alerting tools

Uptime: 100%

Latest News – Hosting Review ViaWest

(September 26, 2017) Launched 100 Gigabit Network connectivity across nine of its data center and cloud node locations spanning the United States. Locations include Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas, and Portland, Ore., and points of presence (POPs) in key carriers hotels in Chicago, New York and Ashburn, Va.

(April 10, 2017) ViaWest Adds Cloud Node in the Colorado region to Help Rocky Mountain users to access applications more efficiently.

(March 20, 2017) ViaWest Expands Lone Mountain Data Center in North Las Vegas To Accommodate Client Demand For Colocation, Cloud Services, and managed services.

(BUSINESS WIRE November 01, 2016) AppliedTrust, a ViaWest company, designated as an HITRUST CSF Assessor. The company is approved by HITRUST to evaluate and certify organizations according to the HITRUST CSF, the most widely adopted comprehensive security framework in U.S. healthcare industry.

The company is approved by HITRUST to evaluate and certify organizations according to the HITRUST CSF, the most widely adopted comprehensive security framework in U.S. healthcare industry. ApplieTrust is leading consulting firm that solves hard IT problems using Secure DevOps as a framework. The company focuses on client systems and networks to make them secure, available and perform at peak. The company helps clients to understand threats and requirements, identify risk impact and develop proactive plans for quick remediation such as the HIPAA Security Rule, PCI DSS, NIST, NERC CIP and others.

Target Customers: financial services, government, healthcare, technology and other industries

