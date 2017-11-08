Latest News and Hosting Review Vodien

Hosting Review Vodien
Company Introduction – Hosting Review Vodien
Key Selling Points
- Singapore's leading web hosting provider, founded on the belief and vision to connect people online
- Web hosting accounts are backed with Acronis’ enterprise-grade backup solutions
- Market leader in the managed hosting and domain name registration space in Singapore
- Accredited by both ICANN and SGNIC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info-communications Development Authority of Singapore (IDA)
Executives
CEO & COO: Alvin Poh
Establishment: 2002
Awards
- Prestigious Managed Service Provider
From: Acronis
Place: VIP Partner Summit 2016 held in Singapore
When: May 2016
Why: It's efforts in effectively integrating Acronis' solutions for data backup, protection and disaster recovery in their products and services for 25,000 of their managed hosting clients, and 180,000 end-users worldwide.
Hosting Review Vodien – Services Offered
Web hosting, email hosting, dedicated and virtual server hosting, domain name registration and cloud backup services
Managed cloud hosting provider
Other Services Offered
Cybersecurity: Application Security, Network Security, and Anti-Bot Security, together designed to thwart DDoS (Denial of Service), brute force, hacking, and other potential security threats
Customers – Hosting Review Vodien
Target Customers: Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia
What for Customers?
- The company provides better support response times,
- high-performance hosting and more robust security.
- Efficiently manages all resources globally
- Robust Security: Predict and identify security risks, and reduce potential service downtimes
Support: 24.7.365,chat Hotline: +65 6288 6264.
Hosting Review Vodien – Latest News
- (November 08, 2017) The company revolutionizes Cloud Hosting security with A.I. Sentry, a comprehensive cybersecurity program. An advanced Hybrid Intelligence technology, fusion between artificial intelligence and human intelligence. A comprehensive approach to predictive analytics and breakthrough insights to identify patterns and trends of both known and new cyber-attacks. It would help customers to scale cloud and server resources across dynamic hybrid environments.
- (July 14, 2017) Singapore Cloud Startup Vodien Merges in a S$30m Deal with Australia's leading online solutions provider- Dreamscape Networks to empower and expands in Asia-Pacific to build their digital footprint. The deal brings two leading organizations to create an Asia-Pacific powerhouse in the online solutions space.