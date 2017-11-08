Ananova

Expert Web Hosting Community offering latest technology news and updates with investigative insight analysis of computer and Hosting world

You are here: Home / Hosting Services Review presents visitors attitude / Latest News and Hosting Review Vodien

Latest News and Hosting Review Vodien

By Modified on: Published on : Leave a Comment

Hosting Review Vodien

Company Introduction – Hosting Review Vodien

Key Selling Points

  • Singapore's leading web hosting provider, founded on the belief and vision to connect people online
  • Web hosting accounts are backed with Acronis’ enterprise-grade backup solutions
  • Market leader in the managed hosting and domain name registration space in Singapore
  • Accredited by both ICANN and SGNIC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Info-communications Development Authority of Singapore (IDA)

Executives

CEO & COO: Alvin Poh
Establishment: 2002

Awards

  • Prestigious Managed Service Provider
    From: Acronis
    Place: VIP Partner Summit 2016 held in Singapore
    When: May 2016
    Why: It's efforts in effectively integrating Acronis' solutions for data backup, protection and disaster recovery in their products and services for 25,000 of their managed hosting clients, and 180,000 end-users worldwide.

Hosting Review Vodien – Services Offered

Web hosting, email hosting, dedicated and virtual server hosting, domain name registration and cloud backup services

Managed cloud hosting provider

Other Services Offered

Cybersecurity: Application Security, Network Security, and Anti-Bot Security, together designed to thwart DDoS (Denial of Service), brute force, hacking, and other potential security threats

Customers – Hosting Review Vodien

Target Customers: Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia

What for Customers?

  • The company provides better support response times,
  • high-performance hosting and more robust security.
  • Efficiently manages all resources globally
  • Robust Security: Predict and identify security risks, and reduce potential service downtimes

Support: 24.7.365,chat Hotline: +65 6288 6264.

Hosting Review Vodien – Latest News

  • (November 08, 2017) The company revolutionizes Cloud Hosting security with A.I. Sentry, a comprehensive cybersecurity program. An advanced Hybrid Intelligence technology, fusion between artificial intelligence and human intelligence. A comprehensive approach to predictive analytics and breakthrough insights to identify patterns and trends of both known and new cyber-attacks. It would help customers to scale cloud and server resources across dynamic hybrid environments.
  • (July 14, 2017) Singapore Cloud Startup Vodien Merges in a S$30m Deal with Australia's leading online solutions provider- Dreamscape Networks to empower and expands in Asia-Pacific to build their digital footprint. The deal brings two leading organizations to create an Asia-Pacific powerhouse in the online solutions space.
DMCA.com Protection Status

%d bloggers like this: