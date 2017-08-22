Latest News and Hosting Review WebWerks

Hosting Review WebWerks

Hosting Review WebWerks – Company Overview

Key Selling Points

An ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000 – 1 and Uptime Institute Certified Cloud Data Center Service Provider in India

The leading TIER IV data center service providers in India and the United States

5 carrier-neutral data centers in India and USA

Dell, cPanel, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft are some of the many prominent existing channel partners of Web Werks.

Services Offered

cloud data center service, cloud solutions, and web hosting services

self-managed and fully-managed hosting services. It includes cloud solutions, dedicated servers, and VPS hosting services on Linux and windows operating platforms

Other Services Offered: disaster recovery services, Innovative Rapid Cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services

Establishment: 1996

Executive

Director & CEO: Nikhil Rathi

Hosting Review WebWerks – Customers

Target Customers

Companies in the area of web hosting, VPS hosting, colocation services, dedicated servers, cloud platform and disaster recovery services

Clients having limited technical skills

Small Businesses investing minimum cost

Partners will have access to sell data center products and services under own business tag.

Customers: 1000+ organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various industry verticals. It includes Government sectors like Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, NABARD, NPCI, etc.

What for Customers?

Provides best hosting features and flexibility

Support: 24×7 Rapid Action Support by skilled technicians

Hosting Review WebWerks – Achievements/Awards

(August 14, 2017) Awarded ‘Best Cloud Data Center and Internet Exchange Company of the Year' in the 7th Zee Business Worldwide Achievers Summit 2017 held at The Leela, Mumbai on 7th August 2017.

Awarded with ‘The Best Web Hosting Award 2017', ‘Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange,' ‘Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017.'

(March 13, 2017) Awarded Retailer of the Year for category ‘Cloud Data Centers' and ‘Internet Exchange' by Times Ascent – Asia Retail Congress 2017, held at Taj, Bandra, Mumbai.

Hosting Review WebWerks – Latest News

(August 21, 2017) Announced Business Hosting Plans to Drive Growth for Small Businesses. The hosting service intended for high-traffic, e-business and asset escalated websites.It incorporates multiple integrated cloud solutions.

