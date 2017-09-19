Latest News and Hosting Review WPEngine

Hosting Review WPEngine

About – Hosting Review WPEngine

Key Selling Points

World’s leading WordPress digital experience platform

Hassle-free hosting on fast and substantial servers, which are hacker proof

Daily backups

one-click restore points

automatic security updates

one-click staging area, automatic caching and top-tier security.

Google Technology Partner: Google Cloud platform delivers high Performance, auto-recovery, and reliability and uses the same secure network that services Google's apps and services.

Executive

Founder: Jason Cohen

CEO: Heather Brunner

Managing Director: EMEA: Fabio Torlini

Chief People Officer: Annette Alexander

Headquarters: Austin, Texas, United States Other Offices: San Francisco; San Antonio, Texas, and London, England; and Limerick, Ireland. Establishment: January 2010 Company Social Media Profiles Twitter: 7.1 K followers

Facebook: 2.1 K followers

Services Offered: Managed hosting service for websites and apps that leverage the WordPress CMS (SaaS content management platform)

Customers – Hosting Review WPEngine

No. of Clients: 70,000 companies across over 130 countries

Support

WordPress experts respond to queries

dedicated sales account support

Target Customers: SMB, marketers, bloggers, and large enterprises

What for Customer?

Provides agility, performance, intelligence, and integration to drive the enterprise and agencies business forward faster.

Increased site speed and easy setup

Provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences.

The company offers best-secured solutions based on continuous innovations

Trusted and reliable: Builds remarkable digital experiences quickly and easily.

Money back guarantee: 60-days

Awards/Achievements – Hosting Review WPEngine

(Jun 15, 2017) WP Engine Inc. founder Jason Cohen and CEO Heather Brunner, are 2017 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winners.

Latest News – Hosting Review WPEngine

(September 18, 2017) Launched Agency Partner Program. The program includes levels: Member, Advanced and Strategic

On September 19 & 20, 2017 Host Agency Partner Program Webinar and provide details to join.

(June 13, 2017) The company launched Content Performance service as a part of Performance Intelligence solution suite for enterprises and agencies, to measures site content against Google Analytics metrics including unique visitors, time on site and bounce rate. The admin dashboard would provide visual performance reports to help site operators tailor content, tags, and categories. Content Performance is part of its Performance Intelligence solution suite for enterprises and agencies.

for enterprises and agencies, to measures site content against Google Analytics metrics including unique visitors, time on site and bounce rate. The admin dashboard would provide visual performance reports to help site operators tailor content, tags, and categories. Content Performance is part of its Performance Intelligence solution suite for enterprises and agencies. Amazon Advanced Technology Partner : (June 13, 2017) The company expanded infrastructure in Canada with a move into AWS data center. It would support compliance with the Canadian Digital Privacy Act for its Canadian customers and improved availability and performance for a global client base of over 60,000.

: (June 13, 2017) The company expanded infrastructure in Canada with a move into AWS data center. It would support compliance with the Canadian Digital Privacy Act for its Canadian customers and improved availability and performance for a global client base of over 60,000. WP Engine Touts EMEA Growth: (June 13, 2017) A 10,000-customer milestone in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region after opening its EMEA office in London’s Shoreditch “Tech City in 2015 and Technical Support & Innovation Centre” in Ireland in 2016. ”

(June 13, 2017) A 10,000-customer milestone in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region after opening its EMEA office in London’s Shoreditch “Tech City in 2015 and Technical Support & Innovation Centre” in Ireland in 2016. ” Launched ‘Page Performance' tool accessible through WP Engine’s customers’ account control panels. It provides recommendations for website optimization and increases ‘website page speeds'. It attracts the customers with fewer page views, poor user experience, and reduced conversion rates. The tool will provide metrics on pages alongside a site performance report.

Like this: Like Loading...