Hosting Review ZNetLive

About Company – Hosting Review ZNetLive

Services Offered

  • An ICANN accredited domain registrar
  • Dedicated server, VPS, and Cloud hosting services
  • Shared Hosting, SSD Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Reseller Hosting
  • Microsoft Azure Stack

Other Services Offered:  SSL Certificates, Website Builder Tools, E-mail Hosting

Establishment: 2001

Executive

Founder & CEO: Munesh Jadoun
Chief Technical Officer: Bhupender Singh

Data Center: India, USA, and Germany

Support: 24.7.365. Supports cloud environment Azure stack creation, installation, operation, monitoring, and optimization

Target Customers: Businesses of all sizes, in over 125 countries worldwide

Number of customers: 91000+

What for Customers?

  • The Azure Stack provides agility, scalability, and flexibility.
  • The company is among forerunners in bringing Digital transformation technologies.

Awards/Achievements

  • HostReview Readers' Choice Award
  • The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia and Fast 50 India Awards for 2010 & 2011; ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and D&B certification
  • Microsoft partnerships like Cloud OS Network Partner, Gold Hosting, Gold Data Center, Gold Cloud Productivity

Latest News

  • (August 02, 2017) The company rolls out Managed Microsoft Azure Stack with complete deployment and operational support. It would enable enterprises to implement and manage critical data in a secure environment with full compliance and accessibility. Using Azure stack software in the data center would provide benefits of hybrid cloud.

