About Company – Hosting Review ZNetLive
Services Offered
- An ICANN accredited domain registrar
- Dedicated server, VPS, and Cloud hosting services
- Shared Hosting, SSD Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Reseller Hosting
- Microsoft Azure Stack
Other Services Offered: SSL Certificates, Website Builder Tools, E-mail Hosting
Establishment: 2001
Executive
Founder & CEO: Munesh Jadoun
Chief Technical Officer: Bhupender Singh
Data Center: India, USA, and Germany
Support: 24.7.365. Supports cloud environment Azure stack creation, installation, operation, monitoring, and optimization
Target Customers: Businesses of all sizes, in over 125 countries worldwide
Number of customers: 91000+
What for Customers?
- The Azure Stack provides agility, scalability, and flexibility.
- The company is among forerunners in bringing Digital transformation technologies.
Awards/Achievements
- HostReview Readers' Choice Award
- The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia and Fast 50 India Awards for 2010 & 2011; ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and D&B certification
- Microsoft partnerships like Cloud OS Network Partner, Gold Hosting, Gold Data Center, Gold Cloud Productivity
Latest News
- (August 02, 2017) The company rolls out Managed Microsoft Azure Stack with complete deployment and operational support. It would enable enterprises to implement and manage critical data in a secure environment with full compliance and accessibility. Using Azure stack software in the data center would provide benefits of hybrid cloud.