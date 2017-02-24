HostiServer Review

Hostisever.com : Company overview

Hostisever.com is a web hosting services provider that is located in the US, the company also has datacenters in the Netherlands. Some of the hosting services the company offers are Virtual Private Server hosting, Dedicated Server hosting services and remote back up services. This company was founded back in the year 2012 and has steadily grown over the past few years. They handle their hosting operations from 2 data centers; one in Phoenix, in the US and another in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Performance, Reliability and Uptime Report

The company has data centers in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and in Phoenix in the US. They operate from fully equipped state of the art data centers. Hostisever.com uses RAID-6 hard disks, which ensures the performance, and speed of their hosting services is excellent. The company furthermore offers free technical support to clients, which enhances the reliability of their services. The company uses powerful Intel Xeon processors to ensure reliable hosting services. Hosting Plans

Dedicated server hosting services from the company operates on 7 plans. These are: Single Processor E3 2xSATA3 Hard Drives, the Single Processor E3 4x SSD / SATA3 HDD, Single Processor E3 4x SSD, Dual Processor E5 6xSSD, Dual Processor E5 6xSSD(up to 24), the Storage Dual Processor E5 6x6TB(up to 12) plan and the Storage Dual Processor E5 6x6TB(up to 36) plan. The Netherlands data center operates 2 dedicated server plans: Single Processor 2xSATA3 Hard Drives and the Single Processor E3 4xSSD plan.

When it comes to VPS hosting, the company operates 5 plans: SSD-15 plan, the SSD-20 plan, SSD-30 plan, SSD-45 plan and the SSD-70 plan.

Features and Control Panel

The hosting services from this company come with a variety of features. Some of these features include remote back up, free technical support, RAID-6 disks, unlimited bandwidth, network channels GIG-E, MySQL databases, SQL server, FTP accounts, SSH, RSYNC-compression and SSH-encrypted data, Perl, Python, PHP 5 and Virtual Hard Disk among many other features. Their hosting services furthermore support a variety of payment options from PayPal, eCoin, wire transfer, ePayService and Webmoney among others. Other features are 100% network uptime, Xen visualization technology, 24/7 customer support along with many others.

Their hosting services use the industry renowned cPanel control panel. Pros

The company’s hosting offers clients up to 100% network uptime.

Clients at the company furthermore get free technical support.

The company offers clients 24/7 customer support

Cons

There are currently no discount coupons available to clients from this hosting company.

The company does not offer clients a money back guarantee.

Support

Hostisever.com hosting company has a customer care team that can be reached 24/7. The support team from the company is available via e-mail, phone and live chat to cater to clients hosting needs. This company furthermore offers their clients free technical support that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Clients can also get further support from the company via the company’s ticketing system. Cancellation/Refund Policy

The company does not offer their clients a money back guarantee which is very disadvantageous. Conclusion

The hosting services from hostiserver.com are quite reliable and perform very well. On top of that, the support team from the company is available throughout to cater to clients hosting needs. In general, the company offers reliability, stability and good performance, making it a good web hosting services provider.

