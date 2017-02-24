Hostlatte Review

Hostlatte .com: Company Overview

Hostlatte.com is a hosting company that was started on 1 May 2011. The company handles its operations from state of the art data centers located in the United Kingdom, United States and in the Netherlands. Some of the hosting services the company offers are shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated server hosting.

Performance, Reliability and Uptime report

HostLatte.com hosting company has its servers stored in their data centers in Netherlands, UK and the US. Their data centers are well equipped with the latest technologies in the industries. They use Intel Xeon and Intel Core servers in their data centers. These ensure that the company offers clients top-notch hosting performance. On top of that, HostLatte.com offers their clients 99.9% guaranteed network uptime. The support team at the company is available 24/7, which further ensures the reliability of the company’s hosting services.

Hosting Plans

Shared hosting from Hostlatte.com operates on 3 hosting plans: Espresso Short hosting plan, Espresso Tall hosting plan and Espresso Grande hosting plan. Some of the standard features of these hosting plans are unlimited disk space, unlimited bandwidth, instant data backups, a shared SSL certificate, a 30 day money back guarantee, 24/7 customer support along with a 99.9% network uptime guarantee.

When it comes to reseller hosting, the company also offers 3 hosting plans: the Mocha Short hosting plan, Mocha Tall hosting plan and the Mocha Grande hosting plan. The standard features for these plans are among others, instant backups, 99.95% network uptime, an anytime money back guarantee along with the option of using the cPanel control panel or the WHM control panel among many others.

VPS hosting from HostLatte.com operates on 4 plans: the HotChoc-100 plan, HotChoc-200 plan, the HotChoc-300 hosting plan and the HotChoc-400 hosting plan. Some of the features included are SolusVM control panel, OpenVZ virtualization and full root access. Their VPS hosting supports variety of Operating Systems: Debian. Fedora, CentOS5, CentOS6, OpenSUSE and Ubuntu. All the VPS hosting plans from the company are semi-managed.

Dedicated server hosting from the company operates on 4 plans: Choco Latte100 plan which uses the AMD Phenom II server,the ChocoLatte200 plan which uses the Dual Intel Xeon server, the Choco Latte 300 hosting plan using the Dual Intel Xeon2 server and Choco Latte 400 hosting plan that uses the Intel Core E3server. Their dedicated server hosting services support a variety of Operating System ; Debian, Fedora, CentOS5, CentOS6, OpenSUSE and Ubuntu.

Features & Control Panel

The company’s hosting comes with a variety of hosting features for clients to enjoy. Some of these features are: 99.9% network uptime guarantee, free site migration, 30 day money back guarantee, online backups, CloudFlare, CloudLinux, instant reboots, console access, Graphical CPU/Memory Stats, full Root Access, instant re-installs and ability to backup VPS among many others.

The company’s shared hosting services use the cPanel control panel which is very simple to use.

Their VPS hosting services on the other hand use the SolusVM control panel while reseller-hosting clients can choose between cPanel and WHM control panels.

Support

The customer support team at the company can be reached via phone, e-mail and live chat 24/7. The company also offers clients a knowledgebase and ticketing system for further support from the company.

Pros

HostLatte.com offers clients a variety of hosting plans.

This hosting company offers their clients an anytime money back guarantee.

The company has a customer support team that is available 24/7 to cater to clients’ needs.

Cons

Clients do not get any discount coupons from the company.

Cancellation/Refund Policy

HostLatte.com Company offers their clients an anytime money back guarantee. This ensures that clients can get a refund if they are unsatisfied with the services offered by the company.

Conclusion

The hosting services offered by this company come with top-notch performance and speedy hosting services. This hosting company also offers their clients reliable hosting services with a customer support team that is available 24/7.

