Home / hosting / Latest News and Hosting Review Servint You are here:Latest News and Hosting Review Servint

Latest News and Hosting Review Servint Hosting Review Servint Introduction -Hosting Review Servint Key Selling Points Affordable Hosting Solutions and Services Personalized for Businesses

Personalized Hosting Solutions at Your Service

Trusted infrastructure provider for over 20 years bringing deep domain expertise, continuous innovation, and lasting value to its customers

Providing flexible, affordable range of infrastructure solutions, support, tailored and professional services that deliver performance, security, agility, and business growth to its clients Establishment: 1995 Executive CEO: Reed Caldwell Services Offered – Hosting Review Servint Global Cloud Services

delivering public, private, and hybrid hosting solutions ranging from VPS and dedicated hosting support packages to customized capabilities and managed services.

Managed Support and Professional Services: support packages to customized capabilities and managed services

IaaS Provider

Single-tenant HA Dedicated Servers Flex Core Package RAM 16 GB, HDD 750 GB Price $189

RAM 16GB, HDD 750 GB with 150 GB SSD, Price $199

RAM 16GB, HDD 750 GB with 150 GB SSD, Price $199 RAM 64 GB, Bandwidth 1.5TB, RAID 10, Price $449 Other Services Offered: off-server backups, LAMP stack, cPanel/WHM Customers – Hosting Review Servint Target Customer Business and IT leaders, web-hosts, eCommerce providers, SaaS and software developers, free-lancers and full-service marketing agencies

Small, medium and large enterprises across industries such as financial services, retail, gaming, media, marketing, and healthcare What for Customer? Enhanced Performance, Power and Value : websites pages load faster, quicker and easier. Hence visitors stay for longer periods of time. Provides SSD Hard drive to give faster read and write times, Time To First Byte (TTFB), and higher data transfer rates.

: websites pages load faster, quicker and easier. Hence visitors stay for longer periods of time. Provides SSD Hard drive to give faster read and write times, Time To First Byte (TTFB), and higher data transfer rates. Scalability: Clients can upgrade and downgrade their server’s RAM and storage seamlessly. No reboot required to perform an upgrade. The company provides substantially more resources and features than traditional bare metal solutions. Uptime Guarantee: 99.999% Latest News – Hosting Review Servint (September 08, 2017) Adds Reimagined Flex Dedicated Servers To Product Lineup providing leading edge hardware. Also, provides On-Board hard drive options, increased software offerings. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading... Related

You must log in to post a comment.