Latest News and Hosting Review Servint

Hosting Review Servint
Introduction -Hosting Review Servint
Key Selling Points
- Affordable Hosting Solutions and Services Personalized for Businesses
- Personalized Hosting Solutions at Your Service
- Trusted infrastructure provider for over 20 years bringing deep domain expertise, continuous innovation, and lasting value to its customers
- Providing flexible, affordable range of infrastructure solutions, support, tailored and professional services that deliver performance, security, agility, and business growth to its clients
Establishment: 1995
Executive
CEO: Reed Caldwell
Services Offered – Hosting Review Servint
- Global Cloud Services
- delivering public, private, and hybrid hosting solutions ranging from VPS and dedicated hosting support packages to customized capabilities and managed services.
- Managed Support and Professional Services: support packages to customized capabilities and managed services
- IaaS Provider
- Single-tenant HA Dedicated Servers
Flex Core Package
- RAM 16 GB, HDD 750 GB Price $189
RAM 16GB, HDD 750 GB with 150 GB SSD, Price $199
- RAM 64 GB, Bandwidth 1.5TB, RAID 10, Price $449
Other Services Offered: off-server backups, LAMP stack, cPanel/WHM
Customers – Hosting Review Servint
Target Customer
- Business and IT leaders, web-hosts, eCommerce providers, SaaS and software developers, free-lancers and full-service marketing agencies
- Small, medium and large enterprises across industries such as financial services, retail, gaming, media, marketing, and healthcare
What for Customer?
- Enhanced Performance, Power and Value: websites pages load faster, quicker and easier. Hence visitors stay for longer periods of time. Provides SSD Hard drive to give faster read and write times, Time To First Byte (TTFB), and higher data transfer rates.
- Scalability: Clients can upgrade and downgrade their server’s RAM and storage seamlessly. No reboot required to perform an upgrade. The company provides substantially more resources and features than traditional bare metal solutions.
Uptime Guarantee: 99.999%
Latest News – Hosting Review Servint
- (September 08, 2017) Adds Reimagined Flex Dedicated Servers To Product Lineup providing leading edge hardware. Also, provides On-Board hard drive options, increased software offerings.